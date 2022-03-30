Teso leaders plead to Museveni to end insecurity in Karamoja

Leaders in Teso Sub-region have asked President Museveni to end the insecurity in neighbouring Karamoja saying it has led to continued loss of lives and property.

Speaking during the launch of cattle compensation at Soroti University on Saturday, Mr Peter Ogwang, the State minister for economic monitoring in the Office of the President, said there is a problem along the border areas of Okore, Palam, Ngariam, Guyaguya and Toroma County.

“There is a problem sir. I, and your excellency the vice president, and the people are not happy. You have to do something, to be sincere, as far as the leadership of UPDF manning that belt is concerned,” Mr Ogwang pleaded.

He added: “We are going to give people money to buy animals but the same people [raiders] are going to come for these animals. How long shall we continue compensating people? As we sit here, I received a call that last night 25 head of cattle were taken.”

The Kumi District Woman MP, Ms Christine Apolot, said the UPDF soldiers manning border points between Karamoja and Kumi seem to have given up as people were recently killed at the border areas.

“We have families that lost their dear ones but the bodies have not been recovered. These families request for compensation,” Ms Apolot said.

Brig Joseph Balikudembe, who was tasked by the President to explain the state of security in Karamoja and the neighbouring districts, said cattle raids have gone commercial as the cows are loaded on trucks for sale.

He added tha t they recently arrested some cattle raiders in Abim District.

In response, President Museveni applauded the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, for a detailed state of security report she sent to him, promising that government will handle the matter.

“I was meant to be in Karamoja but because of the death of the Speaker [Jacob Oulanyah] it was not possible, but I will be there to address the problem,” the President said.

Last week, the State minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, while addressing the Karamoja inter district council meeting in Moroto, questioned the command of Brig Joseph Balikudembe, saying the officer has done his best but that it is high time he was transferred.