Teso MPs task Emorimor on finance, govt pledges

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Teso Sub-region under their umbrella body, Teso Parliamentary Group (TPG) have halted their financial support to the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) over poor accountability.

The MPs while in a meeting with Emorimor Papa Iteso, Mr Augustine Osuban, at Soroti Hotel at the weekend demanded accountability of their previous contributions to the cultural institution.

They complained that there was no evidence of developmental projects on ground despite their efforts to finance activities of the institution.

Mr Osuban had called his subjects, religious leaders, civil society organisations and all the newly elected and serving leaders of Teso to discuss matters affecting the institution.

Mr Osuban said the institution was limping and needed financial support from its subjects.

However, the MPs reiterated that they would be willing to raise their financial contributions but their efforts were being frustrated by people who are pursuing their own interests contrary to the cultural institution’s objectives.

“We are more than ready to give money to the institution but there are so many con men defrauding MPs and communities off their money in the name of the cultural institution, which money has remained unaccounted for,” Mr Patrick Okabe, MP for Serere County, said.

Ms Hellen Adoa, the Woman MP Serere District, who is also the State minister for Fisheries, urged the cultural leaders to establish an organised system of leadership for proper management.

“Give us a centralised system where we can drop our financial support, we are not comfortable with the system whereby the youth come up with their own things, ministers on their own and the council on its own. Unless we get organised, we shall not grow to get the respect we deserve,” Ms Adoa said.

Mr Paul Sande Emolot, the Iteso Cultural Union council chairperson, acknowledged that the institution’s body is divided.

According to him, this has affected the progress and development of the cultural institution, especially the education support programme that was managed by the Iteso in the diaspora.

Mr Emolot said due to differences among the ministers of the institution, the Emorimor withdrew the appointments of ambassadors in diaspora, who were tasked with the responsibility, as per the 2018 Teso Convention, to mobilise support for the studies of the vulnerable children in Teso.

Kumi Municipality MP Sylus Aogon blamed the institution for not following up with the pledges made by the government.

“We used to talk about the palace, what happened? He asked, adding: “Several times, we struggled and lobbied for funding from the government but nobody took a serious action.”

The MPs also reminded the Emorimor to follow up with the ongoing conflict between the Iteso and the Jopadhola in Tororo, saying peace and harmony should be embraced.

The Emorimor urged his subordinates to remain calm and embrace forgiveness and tolerance. He promised to organise his house and ensure all activities and finances are accounted for.