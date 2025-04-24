Teso region HIV-positive youth rise above stigma

Youth living with HIV/Aids in Teso Sub-region have adopted several strategies to fight stigma and live normal lives. For many, discovering that one has HIV/Aids comes with fear and despair. Some young people are faced not only with the medical realities of living with HIV/Aids but also the stigma and rejection from their own families. To escape the judgement of their communities, some youth have even fled their homes.

Denied employment

Eighteen-year-old Lucy*, from Amuria District, faced 2024 with uncertainty after testing positive for HIV in August, just a month before her Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations. “I felt like my life had ended. I didn’t perform as expected, although I still got a first grade,” Lucy says. “I couldn’t concentrate. I kept wondering how I would break this terrible news to my parents, who had pinned their hopes on me to change our family’s future,” she adds.

Lucy, a football player, suspects she may have contracted the virus through sharp objects while playing at school. “My boyfriend tested negative, so I still wonder how I got infected,” she says. One evening, while walking home from school with a friend, they came across health workers from The Aids Support Organisation (Taso), who were offering free HIV testing.

They decided to get tested for fun. “My results shocked me. I tested positive. I couldn’t imagine how it happened,” Lucy recalled.

She underwent seven more tests at different facilities, including Uganda Cares, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, and several private clinics. All results came back positive. Her dreams of completing secondary school and joining university were shattered. Although her school later offered her a scholarship, she has not returned, fearing rejection. She now hopes to enrol in a vocational course. During her Senior Four holiday, Lucy got a job at a pork joint, but her employer restricted her from serving customers.

“My only task was to wash utensils. My boss announced my status. It was humiliating,” she says. Eventually, she quit the job and is currently seeking a place where she can be accepted. “A friend counselled me, and I have come to terms with my status. I will tell my parents soon, but for now, life must go on,” she adds.

Education stopped

For 23-year-old Alice*, the discovery that she had HIV came during an antenatal visit after she conceived at 19. “I didn’t know what to do. I even considered suicide. I couldn’t face my father,” she says. When her father found out, he told everyone in their community. “Unlike him, my mother was understanding. She supported and counselled me,” Alice says. Her father also stopped paying her school fees. “That broke me. I have never forgiven him,” she says. Now a mother of three HIV-negative children, Alice* is determined to shield them from the trauma she endured. “It’s dreadful. I’ll keep guiding them so that they never go through what I did,” she says.

Born with virus

Winniee*, 21, was born with the HIV virus and discovered her status at the age of 10. “I was always ill. My father’s friend advised my parents to test me for HIV. When the result was positive, they told me the truth after I asked why I was the only one taking medicine daily,” she recounts. Thankfully, her parents were supportive and provided special care. “I consider myself lucky. Many young people don’t receive that kind of love,” she says. Her real struggle began in boarding school, where fear of stigma led her to skip medication. “I didn’t want classmates to see me taking pills,” she says. Dr Ruth Senyonyi, the chairperson of the Uganda Aids Commission, says 1,492,000 people in Uganda are living with HIV. She notes that young people—particularly girls aged 15 to 25, are most affected.

However, she added that prevalence has dropped from 18 percent in the 1990s to 5.1 percent today. Dr Joseph Omony, the HIV clinical care coordinator at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, says the facility has introduced several interventions to combat stigma. “We’ve implemented a community pharmacy so adolescents can access medication discreetly. We also use school matrons to keep learners’ medicine, ensuring confidentiality,” he says. Ms Immaculate Ayoto, a counsellor at the regional hospital, says stigma remains a significant challenge, especially for those aged 15 to 19. “Many young people avoid taking their medication for fear of being judged. This leads to viral non-suppression, which increases the risk of transmission,” she says. Ms Ayoto emphasises the need for continuous community sensitisation, since many still lack accurate knowledge.