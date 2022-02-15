Teso urged to stay united as Emorimor is eulogised

Pallbearers drape the casket containing the remains of Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol with the Uganda flag during a Requiem Mass at Namugongo Catholic Shrine yesterday. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Ms Betty Ongom Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, urged the Iteso to emulate the positive attributes of the deceased and his various contributions made towards the Teso community. 

The Iteso have been encouraged to remain united following the passing of their cultural leader, Augustine Osuban Lemukol. 

