Teso urged to stay united as Emorimor is eulogised

The Iteso have been encouraged to remain united following the passing of their cultural leader, Augustine Osuban Lemukol.

Emorimor Lemukol died on February 5 at Mulago National Referral Hospital of an undisclosed illness. He was 88.

“Papa (Our father) has completed his work here on earth and so, as the Iteso people, let us stay united and not divided where each person is thinking for himself,” Rev Msgr Francis Xavier Okello of Soroti Catholic Diocese said during the Requiem Mass at Namugongo Catholic Shrine yesterday.

“Helping and looking out for one another will give us (Iteso) some kind of consolation that despite the fact that Papa is gone, he is still with us in spirit,” Rev Okello added.

He said Lemukol was a pillar that brought unity, uniformity, and understanding among the Iteso people.

Mr Bosco Okiror, the Usuk County legislator, who also serves as the chairperson of the Teso Parliamentary Group, said: “The demise of Papa has brought us together and we want to pray to continue in the same spirit of unity because I believe he is very happy when he sees all of us together.”

Ms Betty Ongom Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, urged the Iteso to emulate the positive attributes of the deceased and his various contributions made towards the Teso community.

“He was very instrumental in the promotion of unity and peace among the Teso people and other neighboring communities. He brought together the Teso people of Uganda, Kenya and those in the diaspora for social-economic development, which was key in promoting culture outside the country,” Ms Amongi said in her speech read for her by Ms Hellen Asamo, the State minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs).

Background

Lemukol was elected Emorimor in 1998.

The main responsibility of the Emorimor is to nurture all Iteso by ensuring that their culture and values are preserved for generations.

Following his death, the prime minister for Iteso Cultural Union, Mr Augustine Omare Okurut, was appointed the interim cultural head of the institution.

At the Requiem Mass, Mr Okurut commended the deceased for being a man of the people who spearheaded different development projects in Teso region.