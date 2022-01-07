Testing of truck drivers must continue, says govt

Government has insisted that testing of all truck drivers seeking to enter Uganda must continue to ensure safety of Ugandans.

In a ministerial meeting ordered by President Museveni to resolve the border impasse, government officials led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja resolved that there was need to protect the safety of the country.

The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, Works Minister Katumba Wamala, Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, Trade State Minister Harriet Ntabazi, ICT & Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, among others,

Speaking during a telephone interview last evening, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the minister had among other issues, discussed continued testing of truck drivers at border entries, harmonising validity and mutual recognition of PCR tests.

“The ministers have also agreed that there should be mutual recognition of PCR results from either countries within the East African Community,” he said noting that government had also organised a meeting of ministers of EAC Affairs and Health next week to harmonise gaps.”

Yesterday’s resolution came on the back of a series of meetings in which government officials have been seeking to find a solution to a four- day border impasse that threatens regional trade and movement.

In a meeting held earlier on Wednesday, government had noted a need to find balance between economic and health interest, which have been disrupted by Covid-19.

Truck drivers are challenging government’s insistence to charge $30 (about Shs105,626) to test for Covid-19.

They have since indicated, under the Kenya Transporters Association, that the cost will in return be borne by importers and many of have parked their vehicles at the Kenyan- Uganda border in protest.

At the close of December last year, government directed all truck drivers to test for Covid-19 before entering Uganda.

However, in a January 3 notice, Mr Newton Wango’o, the Kenya Transporters Association chairman, informed importers across the region that the decision by the Uganda Ministry of Health to charge each truck driver $30 to test for Covid-19 before entering or transiting through Uganda, had left them with no alternative but to recover the same cost from importers.

“These costs continue to slice our margins exposing transporters to an uncertain future,” he wrote in a notice to importers, noting that whereas Uganda had decided to charge all truck drivers entering its territory, the Kenyan government was doing it free of charge with results remaining valid for 14 days.

Mr Wango said whereas Kenya Transporters Association appreciates the sovereignty of countries and the duty of governments to protect their citizens, “the additional costs are simply unbearable by transporters who are barely surviving considering the increase in fuel costs and other associated costs”.

Mr Hussein Kiddedde, the chairperson of Uganda Freight Forwarders Association, yesterday appealed to government to align to EAC Covid-19 mitigation protocols as well as engage other partners on issues of concern.

“I think we should focus on a common EAC approach as opposed to each country going it alone.”