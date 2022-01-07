Testing of truck drivers must continue, says govt

In a ministerial meeting ordered by President Museveni to resolve the border impasse, government officials led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja resolved that there was need to protect the safety of the country. Photo | File

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  •  Speaking during a telephone interview last evening, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the minister had among other issues, discussed continued testing of truck drivers at border entries, harmonising validity and mutual recognition of PCR tests.

Government has insisted that testing of all truck drivers seeking to enter Uganda must continue to ensure safety of Ugandans.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.