The 10 taxes burdening Ugandans

Traders seated outside their shops in Downtown, Kampala City in April 2024 . They were striking against the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solutions (EFRIS), a tax remittance system introduced by the government. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Busein Samilu

What you need to know:

  • The URA Financial Year 2022/2023 Annual Data Book shows that about 1,000 taxpayers contribute about 80 percent of the country’s local revenue, thus carrying the biggest tax burden. But the 3.5 million taxpayers in Uganda are obliged to pay 10 different taxes.