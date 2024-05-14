The 10 taxes burdening Ugandans

President Museveni last week told traders in Kampala that it is not true that his government is levying excessive taxes on the business community.



Mr Museveni, who met the traders last Tuesday, said even the Value Added Tax (Vat) that the traders were “shouting about,” is paid by the final consumers.



“If customers are buying it means the tax is manageable,” Mr Museveni told the traders who had assembled over the tax complaints at Kololo Independence Grounds, in Kampala.



But are Ugandans not feeling the burden of the taxation system?



The URA Financial Year 2022/2023 Annual Data Book shows that about 1,000 taxpayers contribute about 80 percent of the country’s local revenue, thus carrying the biggest tax burden. But the 3.5 million taxpayers in Uganda are obliged to pay 10 different taxes.



Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the spokesperson of URA, the national tax collector, yesterday listed the 10 different taxes as Corporation Tax, Individual Income Tax, Presumptive/ Small Business Income Tax, Rental Tax, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT), Local Excise Duty (LED), Withholding Tax (WHT), Advance Income Tax for motor vehicles, and Customs taxes.



URA, which is established under the Uganda Revenue Act, 1991, is mandated to assess and collect specified revenue, which has been passed by Parliament, which is in turn, mandated by the 1995 Constitution to give legislative sanctions on all taxes that are levied in Uganda.



Traders, economists, and tax experts who spoke to Monitor said the unfair distribution of these taxes to a few individuals is making the taxation system a burden. Experts define a tax burden as the total amount of tax every individual living in a country is supposed to pay.



“All the taxes, including the new ones, are being paid by the same people,” said Mr Julius Mukunda, the executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (Csbag).



Mr Robert Ssuuna, an independent consultant on Tax, Trade and Investment, said: “You have an economy that is still highly dependent on agriculture, and where over 70 percent of that agriculture is actually non-monetised, it’s not commercial, it’s subsistence in nature. How do we ensure that the people who are engaged in such practice are brought into the money economy for it to be able to be taxed?”



“Whenever you increase the number of economic activities from which you collect taxes, you will have to distribute the burden among as many economic entities, so that each of them will not feel the burden. So there is a need to invest in that,” he added.



But Finance ministry Permanent Secretary Mr Ramathan Ggoobi told reporters at the Finance Ministry headquarters on April 14 that Uganda has the lowest tax burden in the East African region.



He said the 2022 findings of the Heritage Foundation placed Uganda in the second position among the lowest tax burden countries in the East African region at 11.8 percent after Tanzania with 11.7 percent. Nevertheless, with the current taxes being placed on few people, the experts say there is a serious problem that must be addressed urgently.



Mr Xavier Ejoyi, the ActionAid International country director, said the unfair tax exemptions and leakages such as corruption and high cost of administration makes the tax burden bigger on the few Ugandans paying.

“As traders in downtown [Kampala] are crying of unfair taxes, there are investors whom the government is giving tax holidays and waivers. This is very unfair because even the so-called big taxpayers are awarded because of VAT, which is paid by the final consumers,” he said.

Mr Mark Oscord Otile, a research officer with Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), said Uganda’s tax policy makes it not favourable for investment, especially when her neighbours, including Rwanda, is lowering their taxes, including Corporation Tax from 30 to 28 percent.



Otile said everybody is lamped up in the same basket when computing tax to GDP, yet only a few Ugandans are contributing to tax revenue collection.



“In consideration of the tax to GDP parameters, one would assume that the tax impact is distributed across all eligible taxpayers,” he said.

The taxes you pay

1. VAT

URA says Vat is an indirect tax on consumption that is borne by the final consumer, the one who will not resell the good or service. URA says Vat rates range from 0 to 18 percent and are withheld by Vat registered taxpayers who pay in on every 15th day of the next month after filing returns.

2. Corporation Tax

This is a 30 percent tax levied on profits made by corporate entities and companies in Uganda. URA the taxpayers always file the provisional return within six months from the start of the year of Income and pay the first installment within those six months and the second one by the 12th month.

3. Individual Income Tax

Individuals in businesses who earn up to Shs120m per year are charged an Individual Income Tax, ranging from 10, 20 and 30 percent depending on one’s earnings.

URA says individuals who earn beyond the Shs120m are charged an additional 10 percent, levied on the additional income. Here, the mode of payment is that the taxpayer files a provisional return within three months from the start of the year of income and pays four times in the year.

4. PAYE

All individuals employed and earning a monthly salary of Shs235,000 and above pay as you earn. The rates are; 10, 20 and 30 percent.