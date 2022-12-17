The art of influencing

The year is 2012 and a Ugandan pension fund, in a bid to hype public interest, commences a rebranding campaign by announcing alleged disappearance of letters from its headquarters, famously one of the most secure buildings in the capital. Shortly after that headline-catching event, the fund’s new logos are unveiled.

Another is 2019 and a Ugandan unit of an international brewer builds up to the introduction of a new brand. There is an alleged attack on its website where a hacker claims to have control and demands that a new beer brand that the company had been sitting on be produced or its formula which he or she now had accessed would be made public within 24 hours. Soon after that, a new brand of beer hit the market.

This year, a fuel retail company aiming to show greater mileage its customers stand to gain demonstrated the same in a graphic video loaded with sexual innuendo. In it, a social media influencer, who doubles as an actor plays a man who couldn’t keep up with the demands of a woman in bed. This forces him to escape from the house to avoid further indulgence.

A few months apart and another influencer acting for a vehicle-tracking company looking to market the effectiveness of its services creates false alarm by alleging her new car had been stolen. Before long, it’s recovered, apparently, thanks to the company’s technology.

Under pressure

These are but a few examples of cases where commercial entities in Uganda, under pressure to promote their products by trending on social media platforms, have adopted strategies that test society’s ethics and values alike. Such is the scale of the creeping trend and its impact that it’s left many running scared.

They are worried about negative implications of a technology so pertinent to modern society as is social media.

“The pressure is too much that for some people to trend their campaigns, they resort to creating fake accounts and bots. Others resort to telling bogus stories related to matters they are trying to promote,” says Mr Baker Masheta, himself a social media influencer.

Dependable as he is experienced, Mr Masheta observes that some influencers take on campaigns for which they have no capability to execute, leading them to resort to questionable methods in order to achieve their goals.

“Some believe that chasing clout and going the controversial way is the best way to get attention for their content. And that’s usually as a result of lack of influence. If you lack authentic influence, you are more likely to resort to fake stories to drive your content,” Mr Masheta reasons, adding that he avoids such conundrum by working with the client to set realistic targets.

He further stressed: “I make it clear from the start that these are my deliverables. So, by the time I give you my deliverables, I am sure I can execute them.”

Such approaches should put Mr Maxim Mutabingwa at ease, but the seasoned Kampala lawyer who has seen social media-related case files increase at his chambers in recent years thinks all this doesn’t stand a chance at improving things unless, according to him, all media practitioners get back to basics of sticking to ethics.

“Some greedy people are using social media to advertise some things which are not even good. And also somebody can de-campaign a good product on social media,” Mr Mutabingwa, who is no stranger to media law having famously sued a defunct local tabloid on behalf of fallen Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi over serialised sleaze relating to the Colonel and Tooro Kingdom’s Queen Mother, Best Kemigisa, says.

Slippery slope

Mr Mutabingwa adds: “Social media is a very big risk. What I would tell all media practitioners is to stick to ethics and we go back to where we were or we improve. And, invest in journalism so that we can consume good quality and for the development of the country.”

Already, Uganda’s amended Computer Misuse Act, 2011 holds out a string of punitive threats to social media users deemed to fall foul of the line.

Personal responsibility and regulation, however, are the key to attaining better standards considering the absence of defined structures in social media influencing mean associations will not be effective in oversight, according to Mr Daniel Turitwenka, a veteran social media influencer counted among pioneers of the game in Uganda.

“Whatever ethical issues or legal issues that are breached or broached by the influencer tie back to the brand. You can no longer separate and say oh! These are just our influencers,” Mr Turitwenka says by phone from Kampala.

“Ethics is key. We are moving away from autonomy of the influencer to a space where I think we can now be able to regulate the industry like Journalism is.”

He proceeds to add thus: “Yes we are doing the things a journalist should be doing, you are breaking news as an influencer. But if a journalist has to mind ethics and you are entering into a journalism space, then ethics must matter for you as an influencer. We need to be cognisant of the ethical implications, the ethical implications as the people you will offend. You can’t just say I am an influencer, so it doesn’t matter to me. You need to care; you need to be aware.”





Hopeful

Mr Turitwenka retains hope that he and his colleagues will improve by learning from peers in places like Dubai and Rwanda and those lessons will enable them to change for the better “where we shall have greater content but also greater mindfulness of the world that we influence in.”

Those hopes seem misplaced when one listens to Ezelle Kayom, an influencer also based out of Jinja.

“It’s upon the agency’s set target. Like any other job, if you are hired to push a campaign by an agency, there is nothing to do,” says Kayom, acknowledging the pressure applied by public relations agencies who are the main contractors of social media influencers. But when it comes to borderline illegality, even Kayom is cautious and still finds comfort in contractual disclaimers.