The bad guys have done it but God has given me second chance, says Gen Katumba

Former works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has appealed to his family to keep calm saying he will be fine following an assassination attempt that left his daughter and driver dead.

The former UPDF commander of land forces who is currently admitted at Medipal International Hospital was shot in the shoulders in the attack that left his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo dead.

“To all my children, I will be fine. I have survived…we have lost Brenda but that’s God’s plan. She did nothing to this world but the bad guys have done it, but God has given me second chance. Don’t worry, I don’t have bad injuries; only the arms but I will be fine. I’m with the doctors and they are doing everything possible. I love you guys but please pray for mummy because she’s in a terrible state. Please pray for her and those who can come please do,” Gen Wamala said in a video recording to his family members.

Eye witnesses said four armed assailants riding on two motorcycles opened fire at the General’s vehicle along Kisota road near the Northern Bypass in Kisasi, a Kampala suburb.

Images circulating on social media Tuesday morning showed Gen Wamala in apparent distress beside his car riddled with bullets.

Early responders rushed the UPDF representative in the 11th Parliament to hospital for treatment. Several government officials, including the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya and his deputy Anita Among, were camping at the hospital as Wamala received treatment.

Senior security operatives, including the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi and the UPDF Chief of staff of Land Forces, Maj Gen Leopod Kyanda visted the scene where the shooting happened.

Ms Lindah Nabusaayi, the spokesperson of the presidency, said that President Museveni had been briefed about the assassination attempt and he would issue a statement later in the day.

Gen Wamala served as the minister of Works and Transport in the former cabinet which was dissolved last month following the expiration of President Museveni’s fifth term. Gen Wamala is one of the many hoping for re-appointment in the next cabinet expected to be announced this month.

One of his last tasks in office this year was firing the top management of the country’s national carrier Uganda Airlines together with its board members over corruption and mismanagement of funds.

From 2005 to 2013, he served as the Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces before moving on to become the Chief of Defence Forces from 2013 to 2017, the highest rank in the Uganda Military.

From 2001 to 2005, he served as the Inspector General of the Uganda police force.

The assassination attempt was carried out in the same style as those that led to the death over 28 people, including top government officials, in the past seven years.

Those killed include 23 Muslim clerics, former MP Ibrahim Abiriga, former Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, and Police officer Muhammad Kirumira, among others.

Following a spike in the assassinations, the government invested heavily in CCTV cameras planted around the Kampala metropolitan area with President Museveni saying these would help in tracking and identifying criminals.

