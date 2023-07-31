The boychild also needs support - rights activists 

A section of stakeholders from the Education and Gender ministries are drumming up support for boychild empowerment.

The group, who were joined by a team from Life Ministry Uganda, a community-based organisation that connects people to Christ, say government policies or programmes have had a positive impact on the lives of the girls and neglected boys, who they claim are now in conflict with society’s morals.

The activists converged at Ndejje Secondary School to launch the initiative dubbed ‘Men of Valour Club’ on July 29.

The new initiative roots for a collective approach towards supporting the boychild.

“There is no doubt that more than 30 years of girlchild affirmative action and empowerment policies have helped uplift them. The effect of neglecting the boychild is reflected in the negative behaviour of some of our boys. They are absentee fathers and many conflict with the law,” Mr Edward Kakembo Nsubuga, the Rotary District 9213 Governor, said.

The recent statistics gathered from different remand homes countrywide also cast a worrying trend for the boys.

In Arua District, of the 101 on remand, only four are girls. At Gulu remand home, of the 155 remanded only four are females while at Naguru remand home, the figure is 162 for boys and only four girls. At Kampiringisa Rehabilitation Centre, of the 195 on remand only four are girls. The case is also reflected at the National Referral Mental Hospital at Butabika where more than 80 percent of the cases are male.

“The Rotary is now seeking government support to amplify the boychild empowerment programmes,’’ Mr Kakembo added.

Mr Alfred Kyaka, the assistant commissioner in charge of secondary education at the Ministry of Education, said while the government has in the past not had a deliberate policy on the boychild empowerment, the boys need nurturing programmes.

“We now have many women-headed families and absentee fathers. Men spend time in bars and are not bothered about the family. This originates from the poor upbringing and lack of mentorship. This is why we need to mentor the boychild for future responsibility,” he said.

Mr Bernard Mujuni, the Commissioner in charge of Equity and Rights at the Gender Ministry, said: “The Gender Ministry supports the right upbringing of children. A poorly brought-up boy can never gain status in society. It is good that society is waking up to acknowledge the fact that the boy children need attention. The Men of Valour Club is a good initiative.’’ Mr Jackson Kahukaho, the patron of the Men of Valour Club, said lack of deliberate programmes for the boychild continues to undermine the status of future men.

“A man that fails to manage his home will spend time in bars. We have cases of domestic violence on the increase in our different communities because of the existing gap in child mentorship,’’ he said.

Mr Joash Kaamunvi, a student and the president of the Men of Valour Club at Ndejje SS, said boys at times silently struggle in life because they are unable to air out their challenges.

