The changing face of prom in secondary schools

A video showing two students from Elite High School, Entebbe hitching a chopper ride to attend prom has trended over the past 10 days and attracted mixed reactions from members of the public.

While some supported the students, “to be left alone to enjoy their lives and money,” the critics said that kind of flair among learners should be highly discouraged.

The criticism was largest on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

A prom is a formal party held for students completing or nearing the end of their high school studies.

Each year, high schools organise the dance for their students, particularly those of Senior Four and Senior Six, to celebrate their remarkable education achievements and formally bid them farewell before embarking on another stage of their studies.

This is not the first time conversations on prom have come up. The discussions have been high in recent years mostly in respective social media circles because of their pomp and flair.

During an interview with a local television station in 2023, a presenter asked a Senior Four female student attending prom about the cost of her outfit.



“Shs4 million,” she replied.

Asked how she got money for the outfit, the student simply smiled before walking away from the camera.

Today versus 1990’s

Gulu City Woman Member Of Parliament Betty Aol Ocan, who studied at Sacred Heart Secondary School, Gulu, from 1973 to 1978, acknowledges that they also attended prom back in the day.

The event was, however, held amidst strict rules.

“So, being a girls’ school, we would receive letters from boys’ schools, inviting us for formal dances, which were organised for Senior Four and Senior Six students,” Ms Ocan said.

“On D-day, a bus organised by Sacred Heart would drive us to the boys’ school for the event, which took place from 2pm to 7pm. No extension of time was accorded,” she added.

Regarding outfits, Ms Ocan told Daily Monitor they were allowed to dress in party attire got from home. Teachers accompanied the girls to ensure discipline was observed at the function.

The dances were often organised with utmost simplicity, with everyone having the chance to attend and it was free of charge.



The recent helicopter incident at Elite High School was a bar-raised high. Other prom goers at the school were driven in expensive cars, including limousines, something common today with such parties.

“Helicopter and expensive cars! That was never heard of during our days,” Ms Ocan said, adding, “All you needed was a dress and you were good to go. There was no showing off like nowadays.”

Similarly, a senior research officer at Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Ms Lillian Nakawala, said proms back then were not as sophisticated as they are today.

“I was studying at Maryhill High School in Mbarara. They used to take us to Ntare School. But it was not about coupling where you could find a boy and girl holding each other. It was for networking,” she said.

Students of Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo, dance during a school party in March 2019. Photo/Eddie Chicco



“When it came to dancing, someone [the boy] could pick you from the audience. Teachers were around to keep watch of whatever was going on. It was under strict supervision,” she added.

Ms Nakawala recommends for the abolition of proms because their objective has changed.

Nevertheless, a section of learning institutions today continue to observe rules and regulations to guide prom activities so that their students remain on course.

Gayaza High School Head Teacher Robinah Katongole Kizito told the Daily Monitor that only school buses are allowed to transport their girls in the company of their teachers.

“We refused private means-vehicles from picking them up so that pomp, flair, and money they do not own is not a part of the show,” she said.

Prom at Gayaza High School is only organised for girls in Senior Six and is done early in the year during term one so that the excitement wears off and they can afterwards concentrate on their studies.

“As a school, we dictate that they must have a long decent dress-that is the standard now at Gayaza because we want them to present themselves as ladies and don’t want the media to present them in skimpy dresses and also, to protect themselves because you never know what can come up from there-after,” she added.

How proms are affecting learners

Agnes Nakanjako, a student, wishes proms in schools could be eradicated. Her suggestion is based on an awful experience she encountered last year after failing to raise Shs2 million that they had been asked to independently contribute for the dance.

“My mother, who is single-handedly raising me and my brother, failed to get the money and so, I did not go,” Nakanjako said, adding, “On the day of the party, I remained hiding inside the dormitory and cried myself to sleep.”

The dance was held during a school term. Other students from other classes mocked those who failed to attend.

“I remember going to get food at the dining hall during lunchtime and the other students laughed at me and one even said, ‘that one did not go because she is poor,’” she recalled.

However, entertainment prefect Simon Okello said there is nothing wrong with being lavish on proms, especially if one’s parents can afford it.

“If daddy and mummy can afford to splash money on me that day, why not?” Okello wonders.

The Executive Secretary of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, acknowledges that school parties have evolved but they should be regulated, monitored, and not exaggerated.

Psychologist Ali Male of A-Z Counseling Services said today’s proms are enhancing unhealthy behaviours among students and parents, especially for those who are unable to afford certain luxuries.

For students, he said, they begin to battle inner stigma, questioning, “How come he or she is going to be the only one left out yet their friends are enjoying.”

“Some girls opt to get boyfriends able to fund the event putting them at a risk of getting unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases as these luxuries always come at a price,” Mr Male said.

Recent case

The State Minister for Higher Education was left stunned that a student recently flew in a hired chopper for a school party at Elite High School in Entebbe.

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo expressed disbelief that students would lead such a showy lifestyle in a country where millions of households are struggling to have three meals a day.

“Where are we going? Money is a scarce resource. It shouldn’t just be given out and spent just like that even if their parents have money. What message are they sending to the children? That is horrible,” Mr Muyingo he said.

But the school head teacher, Mr Lawrence Onyango, defended the school party, saying it was a normal function organised for students by their parents.

“I was at Aga Khan High School in 2010/11; it was not pompous as we are seeing now we would be taken to Sheraton Hotel or Imperial Royale Hotel for dinner and maybe you borrowed a car from your parent but we did not go the extra mile,” Ian Kabali

“At Ntare School we had annual parties, which were also modest, even if one had money, you would spend it responsibly not to come out as exclusive; it meant socialising and creating high School memories,” Ivan Agaba, university student

“I was in Kigezi High School and our parties were not that flushy or extravagant like the current ones if I had a child, I wouldn’t allow them do that but again since it is the trend, I would be compromised,” Hildah Kabarungi, HR specialist

“I do not have any problem with prom if a parent can afford, for instance, one who hired a chopper for his child I absolutely have no problem with him; I personally went to Toroma SSS walking on foot or sometimes riding a bicycle," Carolyne Atai, teacher

“During my school days, we did not have parties but these days I see schools organising end of year parties for candidate classes; some students even strike when they are denied parties,” Samuel Wakinya, farmer

“I was in a single sex Christian school and they organised for us end of year parties but we didn’t have what we are seeing today, but anyway, that is life,” Beatrice Mukisa, marketer