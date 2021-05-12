The chief justices who have sworn in Museveni 

Benjamin Odoki is so far the only Chief Justice who has presided over the swearing-in of President Museveni three times.

As President Museveni swears in for the sixth term of office today, Daily Monitor brings you the chief justices who have presided over his inaugurations since 1986.



Peter Allen (1985-1986)

Sir Peter Allen first served in Uganda’s British Colonial police for eight years as Assistant Superintendent of Police. Sir Allen later taught at the Law School before becoming the principal of the institution.

In 1970, he was made a chief magistrate before being elevated to judge. Sir Allen grew up in the ranks and in 1985, he was appointed Chief Justice of Uganda, replacing Chief Justice George Masika, an Obote appointee. During his about one-year tenure as Chief Justice, Sir Allen presided over the swearing-in of President Museveni on the steps of Parliament building on January 29, 1986. Sir Allen’s contract was not renewed after.

Samuel Wako Wambuzi (1986-2001)

Justice Samuel Wako Wambuzi (born January 23, 1931) was a three-time Chief Justice of Uganda from 1972 to 1975, 1979 to 1980 and 1986 to 2001.

During his last tenure, he presided over the swearing-in of President Museveni upon winning the 1996 General Election. Justice Wambuzi has since retired from judicial service.



Benjamin Odoki (2001-2013)

Mr Benjamin Odoki is so far the only Chief Justice who has presided over the swearing-in of President Museveni three times; 2001, 2006 and 2011. Justice Odoki also twice ruled in favour of Mr Museveni when his victory was challenged twice by Dr Kizza Besigye.

Justice Odoki retired in 2013 after he clocked 70 years. He is currently doing consultancy work on the drafting of the East Africa Community political confederation.

Bart Katureebe (2015-2020)

Justice Bart Katureebe presided over the swearing-in of President Museveni in 2016. This was the only time that he presided over Mr Museveni’s swearing-in and has since retired. Justice Katureebe is apparently doing private work, including being hired as a judge with the Supreme Court of China.



Alfonse Owiny-Dollo (2020-todate)

All eyes are now on current Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, who is set to preside over the swearing-in of President Museveni today. This will be Justice Owiny-Dollo’s first time to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the head of state since he was appointed late last year after the retirement of Justice Bart Katureebe. Justice Owiny-Dollo will be assisted by Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu in presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.

