The childhood life of Gen Lokech

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Family and friends of the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, have described him as a person who loved God, education, and serving in the military.

Gen Lokech passed away on Saturday at his home in Kira Municipality due to two blood clots in his lung and ankle which he got after injuring his foot.

Since his death, the flag of Uganda Police Force has remained half-mast to mourn his death.

Until now, little was is known about the two-star General’s upbringing, who according to his children, preferred to keep his private life way from the public.

However, as the public comes to terms with his death, many friends and family have come out to share their stories about the man he was.

One such person is Mr Peter Owily, a former classmate of Gen Lokech. The two attended Alerek Primary School in Abim District in the 1970s.

According to Mr Owily, teachers at the school loved Gen Lokech because he was straightforward in his statements.

“He disturbed the teachers in case he did not understand a subject being taught,” Mr Owily said yesterday.

He added: “Lokech was a fun maker in class. He would make the pupils and teachers laugh. He was appointed our health prefect and later on became the head prefect. He was so good to the other pupils.”

Advertisement

Mr Owily also said the deceased General was a good artist and this is how they found out his desire to join the military.

“He often drew pictures of soldiers in their fatigues while holding guns. Sometimes, he could waste an entire page in the book drawing pictures of soldiers,” Mr Owily said.

Rt Rev James Nasak, the Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese, also said Gen Lokech loved going to church and keeping around priests.

“He would not miss coming to my home in Kotido whenever he visited Kotido Town. He was such a nice boy,” Rt Rev Nasak said.



Mr Peter Ken Lochap, the MP Bokora East, said the death of Maj Gen Lokech is a big blow to Karamoja region while Mr Norman Ojwee, the former Resident District Commissioner of Moroto and Napak districts, said the General was a true patriot, who, alongside the late Brig Patrick Kankiriho, played a great role in attaining the peace that people of Karamoja are enjoying.

Background

Gen Lokech is the son of Mzee Okech Yena Achan and Dolotia Awilli. He was the yongest of seven children.

Okech was a member of Lumbelle Clan and lived in Kadoc Village in Kotido District while Awili was a member of Akuku Clan and lived in Alerek Sub-county, now Abim District. Awili is said to have roots in Pader District, where Gen Lokech will be buried on Friday.

Gen Lokech was born in Panyangara Sub-county in Kotido District.

Lion of Mogadishu

Maj Gen Lokech became famous among security personnel for his courage and military tactics. He has participated in most of the wars and insurgencies that Uganda has participated in since he joined the army in 1987. The battle for Mogadishu in Somalia gave him an international reputation and he was nicknamed the Lion of Mogadishu.