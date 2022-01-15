The Continent: Africa's ambitious newspaper, designed for WhatsApp

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Zimbabwean daily, 263Chat, was the trendsetter in sharing newspapers on WhatsApp, recalled Allison during an interview in the tranquil garden of his suburban Johannesburg house. 

Late one night, South African journalist Simon Allison woke up his wife with an idea: a weekly African newspaper for Africans, distributed via WhatsApp.
She told him to go back to sleep, and "keep it for the morning". But that was the birth of The Continent, in the middle of the pandemic.
Even though it's published as a PDF file and distributed on a messaging platform, The Continent feels like an old-fashioned newspaper: Catchy headlines, short stories, reported pieces and interviews.

