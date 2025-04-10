The cost of pregnancy for disabled mothers

Pregnant women with disabilities in the Bugisu Sub-region have expressed concerns over persistent stigmatisation and discrimination by health workers in government health facilities. Ms Ritah Nabuduwa, 38, a resident of Bugema B Cell in Industrial City Division and a person with disability (PWD), recalls the distressing experience she endured during her first pregnancy in 2015 at Bukalasi Health Centre III in Bududa District.

"The words still cut deep to this day. Most of the nurses I encountered subjected me to intense stigma. They questioned how a physically challenged woman could become pregnant and why I would opt for vaginal delivery rather than a caesarean section," she told Daily Monitor on Monday.

She recalls overhearing a nurse ask a colleague why any man would impregnate a woman like her, adding: "That nurse openly expressed her discomfort and insisted she couldn't attend to me, claiming my pregnancy was too complicated."

Due to the hostile environment, Ms Nabuduwa said she managed only two antenatal visits at separate facilities in Bududa before deciding not to return until delivery. When she went into labour, she said the doctor at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital did not examine her but immediately concluded she needed surgery.

"All they saw was a pregnant woman in a wheelchair. The doctor nodded at his colleagues and said the theatre should be prepared, assuming I couldn’t push. It was a rough experience," she said. As the team prepared the operating room, she felt the baby coming. "I told the doctor I had the strength to give birth naturally. It was a struggle getting onto the bed because of my weight, and no one could assist me.

I ended up delivering on the floor – successfully and vaginally – but was later told not to have another child," she said. Ms Rose Mary Nabulobe, a person with a disability (PWD) from Kinyole B in the Northern City Division, shared a similar experience from 2022. She was rejected by three health centres, who cited her disability as a complication they could not handle. "They referred me to Mbale Regional Hospital.

When I arrived, a midwife, without any examination, said I would be taken to theatre for a caesarean section. I refused. Thankfully, another midwife helped me onto the delivery bed and supported me through a vaginal birth, like other mothers," she said.

Using contraceptives

Ms Stella Nakabiri, a 34-year-old blind woman, lost her first pregnancy in 2013. However, with help, she carried her second pregnancy. Using a walking stick, she routinely visited her local clinic, where some nurses were supportive, although others were harsh.

She revealed that one facility in Mbale City put her on a five-year contraceptive plan without her consent. "I was trying to conceive again but couldn’t. When I went to the hospital, I learnt I had been put on birth control without my knowledge.

I couldn’t recall which facility had done it. I had it removed and conceived four months later. My second child is now four," she said. These testimonies reflect broader challenges faced by millions of disabled women globally, who are often wrongly perceived as incapable of raising children or controlling their sexual behaviour.

Ms Olivia Kakayi, a female representative of PWDs in Mbale District, acknowledged the need for urgent attention. "Many health centres lack sign language interpreters, leaving deaf individuals unable to access appropriate care. If they’re unaccompanied, they often receive the wrong services," she said.

She advocated for the integration of disability care into all health facilities and the inclusion of sign language training in health worker education. "Many people with disabilities are afraid to visit hospitals. Some would rather die at home than face the humiliation," she added.

Extortion

Mr Milton Kamoti, the chairperson for Bududa, acknowledged that extortion was an issue that needed attention. "I can’t confirm whether it’s widespread, but a medical officer was arrested over allegations of soliciting money from a patient,’’ he said.

A midwife at Bulucheke Health Centre III, Ms Justine Apio, admitted that while many women with disabilities are keen to raise families, some health workers still harbour misguided views. "There’s often surprise when a woman on crutches comes for antenatal care. Some of us wrongly assume that disabled women are not sexually active or should not have children," she noted.

She urged her colleagues to focus on the woman’s pregnancy, not the disability, and advised expectant mothers to seek assistance early and identify family or friends who can support them, especially if they are deaf. "Facilities lack sign language interpreters.

When deaf women come alone, we struggle to help. Having someone with them makes things easier," she said. Reports of discrimination and extortion have triggered outrage among locals and leaders in Bududa, who say such behaviour is forcing women to choose between health and financial strain.

Health workers at Bududa Hospital and surrounding centres have been accused of demanding bribes of between Shs50,000 and Shs150,000 from patients, including expectant mothers.

Police arrests

Last week, police arrested a doctor and a drug shop attendant for alleged extortion. The suspects were identified as Dr Getrude Kampi and Ms Joan Mukimba, a nurse at a private drug shop opposite Bududa Hospital. Dr Sylvia Ntegeka, a Medical Superintendent at Bududa Hospital, confirmed the investigation but cautioned against generalising.

"We display notices stating that services are free. But like in a basket of tomatoes, you’ll always find one rotten piece. Let the police do their work," she said. The Chief Administrative Officer for Bududa, Mr Martin Kiplangat, vowed disciplinary action against any unprofessional health worker. "We do not condone such acts," he said.

Dr Denis Kutoosi, a medical officer at Cure Children’s Hospital, advised pregnant women with disabilities to seek care early, ideally in the first trimester, to reduce risks. "Early planning allows us to eliminate complications. We must focus on a woman’s strengths, not just her disability," he said.

He encouraged the use of communication aids such as sign language interpreters for effective interaction with healthcare staff. "If you’re deaf, bring someone who can help translate. Most facilities lack interpreters, which hampers our ability to help," he said.

Ubos statistics

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the 2024 National Population and Housing Census puts the number of persons with disabilities at 5.7 percent of the national population of 45,935,046.



