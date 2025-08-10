The day Kony wept after his mother scolded him

Once President Museveni assigned Ms Judith Obina and her team to travel to Ri-Kwangba, a forested Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) establishment in West Equatoria, South Sudan, near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2006, the technical mission was to last strictly nine days.

On Day One, during which Kony met them midway to the camp and exchanged pleasantries, there were several Kodak moments. One panned out when Kony spotted and greeted his mother. In fact, Norah Anek, Kony’s mother, extended the team’s stay at the rebel camp from nine to 14 days.

When Kony stepped forward to greet and embrace his mother, although everybody was shocked, one thing did not come as a surprise. At least to Obina. It was the emotional embrace between the pair. Ms Obina told Sunday Monitor that an extremely emotional Kony, upon seeing his mother, uttered only a single statement. The rebel leader recognised his mother and welcomed her and his other guests to their base.

“He said to her mother in Acholi, ‘mama ioo’, translated as ‘mummy, you have arrived?’ Then his mother replied, ‘I have arrived!’ But Kony quickly turned off his face and walked for about five metres. You could vividly see him shedding tears and sobbing at his mom’s sight,” Ms Obina said.

The tears, thought Ms Obina, could only mean two things: they would be spared to live for another day since they delivered his mother, but also meant Kony’s remorsefulness and admission of guilt as the head of the rebellion.

“When I saw the tears, that meant we would live because he at least greeted us and welcomed us after that and asked us to begin marching to the camp. In his company were almost all his top commanders, including those I knew like [Bok] Abudema, [Vincent] Otti, [Dominic] Ongwen, and the rest,” Ms Obina recalled.

Warm reception

Once the group moved and arrived at the first (outer/guard) camp, the delegation was left there while Kony, his mother and his senior commanders advanced to their inner camp where they resided.

Being abandoned at the guard camp while Kony proceeded with his mother and the others, spoke a thousand words in the minds of Ms Obina and her group.

“By that time, you say, now that he has taken his family, we are finished,” Ms Obina said.

Into the fourth day, all had been well until one of Kony’s uncles, with whom they travelled from Gulu, told Kony that Ms Obina was peddling a false narrative.

No, she wasn’t looking after Anek. The old woman, he added, was surviving only by God’s mercy. No one could tell the old man’s motive for the mudslinging, but the would-have-been bad situation was quickly countered by both Anek and Kony.

“Kony countered him immediately when he responded, ‘…..you, the eyes speak better than a witch doctor, yes, my mother looks okay. I don’t want this rubbish you’re talking about’,” Ms Obina recalled, further quoting the rebel leader as saying, “you know, I don’t want you to start bringing issues which are not true here.”

Kony’s mother also chipped in by confirming that she was well taken care of. Speaking of care, at the camp, Kony made sure he took good care of his guests.

Ms Obina vividly remembers how they were served warm water bath, wild meat, and other traditional (Acholi) food that was being cultivated at the camp by the rebels themselves.

“I was the only woman in the delegation. They took care of us very well. I was offered a personal bathroom, while the men had theirs. We bathed with warm water throughout and ate very good meals such that the dry rations we had carried for ourselves were surrendered to be taken to the stores of the rebels so we could eat everything together,” she said. Whereas the meal-sharing worked very well towards confidence-building on both sides, no opportunity had yet been found to sit down with Kony for a discussion. In fact, by the eighth day, Ms Obina and her team were beginning to get worried about whether they would succeed in their mission. The mission had initially been designed to span nine days.

Running out of time

On Day Nine, the group made up their mind to return. No meeting had been held with Kony, and, to compound matters, President Museveni’s message had not been delivered to Kony. It was shaping into an unmitigated disaster of sorts. But one incident eventually saved them—Kony’s mother, who was to return to Uganda with the delegation, declined to return on Day Nine. Anek demanded that she be allowed to stay another five days.

“None of us wanted to stay there anymore, but two things were possible: either Kony’s mother knew her son was acting unpredictably to us and would not grant us a meeting within the days we had planned, or she was seemingly enjoying her son’s company,” Ms Obina said. “We had Kony himself speaking to us briefly, and we were supposed to stay for nine days. On the ninth day, having still been alive, we had packed and were now preparing to leave the camp, and we knew the mission wasn’t finished because we hadn’t talked except about what was happening in Uganda,” she added.

But once the group had finished packing their luggage, they met and spoke with Otti, including President Museveni, who was connected on a phone call while in Nairobi, Kenya. Before the call could end, Kony’s mother walked over and demanded that she be given the phone to speak to the President. Once this request was conveyed, Anek picked up the phone and requested that she be allowed to stay in the camp for five more days. President Museveni agreed.

“We were supposed to stay for five more days, so we started asking some of our relatives we met there and had already gifted them our bed sheets and blankets to return them to us, and that is how we lived there for 14 days,” Ms Obina told Sunday Monitor. On the 14th day, lady luck smiled on the delegation. Kony summoned a meeting in which his commanders, family, mother and the delegation were invited. Ms Obina and the group were relocated to sit under a big tree near Kony’s residence for the discussion.

“We talked for about two hours, explaining to Kony and his commanders about the International Criminal Court (ICC) matters, including the elective politics in Uganda. We told him ‘if you want to be president, why don't you come back and stand? Why are you in the bush? Why are you shooting and killing people if you want to be the president?’” Ms Obina recalled.