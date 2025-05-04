The fate of Besigye’s ‘orphans’ in FDC party

For many legislators elected under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) banner, the moment of decision has arrived. As political tides shift and allegiances evolve with each election cycle, Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, specifically Article 83, offers Members of Parliament a strategic window in the final year of their term to switch parties without risking their seats.

With the 11th Parliament now entering that phase, having begun in May 2021, a growing number of the 30 MPs who entered the House on the FDC ticket are looking for an exit. Many are seeking to rally behind a new political force led by the imprisoned opposition icon, Col Dr Kizza Besigye, signalling a possible realignment in Uganda’s opposition landscape.

Among them is Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, MP for Kira Municipality on the outskirts of Kampala, who announced his quitting FDC as far back as 2024, saying he could not be part of an infighting organisation.