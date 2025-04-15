The foreign funding jigger continues to itch

State House and a group of Non-Governmental Organisations are reading from different scripts after President Museveni, in last Friday’s statement, said foreigners, who he did not name, were sending money into the country to undermine the sitting government.

The debate stemmed from Museveni’s statement following reports that a section of ruling party MPs and others from the Opposition had been given a Shs100m financial bailout. Mr Museveni, who was not clear on whether he gifted the MPs, accused this newspaper and Opposition MPs of fighting corruption selectively.

He said “For the Opposition MPs and the Monitor Newspaper, I have one question: ‘Dear Sirs and madams, have you ever heard of foreign funds being sent into Uganda to influence our politics in the favour of the foreigners’”? “Secondly, the next question: If you are the anti-corruption warrior you claim to be, why have you never talked about these foreign funds? Who has been receiving these foreign funds and for what purpose?

When you receive foreign funds, you are not only corrupt but you are a traitor,’’ the President said. While a section of anti-corruption organisations slammed Mr Museveni for accusing Opposition politicians and other organisations of benefiting from foreign funding to influence politics and destabilise Uganda, Mr Faruk Kirunda, the special presidential assistant, press and mobilisation, said foreigners are interested in causing regime change.

“It is an underhand operation which fuels instability and other shady programmes like promotion of LGBTQ agenda. You heard the US politician who gave a hint on how the operation works by giving certain groups money to popularise the homosexuals’ agenda. That money cannot have come to the Ugandan government because it is a government that has passed a law banning LGBTQ goals here. “Ask those opposed to NRM, how come some of them are exhibiting a lot of flamboyance and affluence while crying that there is a lot of poverty around.

President Museveni is well-briefed on these things,” Mr Kirunda said. The Executive Director at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, Mr Marlon Agaba, said the issue of foreign funding was diversionary, noting that the government is the biggest beneficiary of foreign funding.

“I think that was a perfect scapegoat for him [President Museveni] because when you look at our current budget, about Shs72 trillion, we are only collecting Shs30 trillion at URA, where is the rest of the money coming from?, it is coming from foreign sources, including the World Bank,” Mr Agaba said.

He added: “Just up to recently, 50 percent of our health budget was funded by Americans, including USAID”. The Executive Director for Center for Constitutional Governance, Ms Sarah Bireete, also said Museveni is diversionary.

“His corrupt ways of compromising parliament have nothing to do with any other money. The classified expenditure is meant for security, not bribing the legislators,” Ms Bireete said.

She added: “In any case, money that comes into Uganda is controlled by government agencies; Bank of Uganda and Finance Intelligence Authority and once it is cleared, it is the only time it is credited on recipients’ accounts.”

Mr Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights Lawyer and Former Executive Director of Chapter Four Uganda, also echoed that President Museveni is being dishonest to confiscate a clear transaction relationship between him and the MPs.

“I think President Museveni everyday [wonders] how the National Unity Platform (NUP) and other Opposition leader survive over and above government funding… forgetting that there are many Ugandans in the diaspora who have embraced and have invested in the organisations of these parties and he wants to discount them as foreign interest.

“Political parties are part of a global coalition that supports the development of parties across the world, and I think President Museveni is very scared of the growing closeness of the Ugandan Opposition parties...” he added.

Mr Kirunda, however, shot back: “What have those organisations done about the foreign funding? They never ask questions or probe that line, maybe because they are also beneficiaries. It is not about the issue at Parliament because some of this information had been talked about before. Unfortunately, there is no follow-up when there is an allegation directed at the government,’’ he said.

“Let’s hope that the President has given them a tip to follow and tell the world the truth. However, there is no audit query regarding the issue at Parliament,” he added.

Background

On several occasions, the President has accused NGOs of receiving foreign funding sent to Uganda to influence the politics in favour of the funders/foreigners.

In 2021, Mr Museveni suspended the Democratic Governance Program (DGF) in Uganda, accusing them of funding state and non-state actors to achieve the political objective of the funders.

DGF was funded by the governments of Denmark, Ireland, Austria, the UK, Sweden, Norway, and the European Union to ensure equitable growth, poverty eradication, rule of law, and long-term stability in Uganda.

In 2017, the Bank of Uganda froze the accounts of Action Aid Uganda, an NGO operating in the country, following a police investigation over alleged money laundering. The then-deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda explained that the Criminal Investigation Directorate ( CID) of the police was investigating Action Aid International Uganda.

All five accounts, including the Uganda shillings account, US dollar, Pound sterling, and two Euro accounts, were held in Standard Chartered Bank.

