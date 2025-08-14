The hidden risks of Fort Portal’s night street food

By the time the sun dips behind the lush green hills surrounding Fort Portal City, the streets near the roundabout leading to the Link Bus Park terminal begin their nightly transformation. Food vendors push handcarts loaded with charcoal stoves, battered frying pans, and metal serving tables into place.

In the Kisenyi area on Bwamba Road toward Bundibugyo and on Mpanga Market Road heading to Kampala, the clatter of utensils signals the start of cooking. Fires flare to life, and the air fills with the scent of roasting meat and frying onions.

The menu is as varied as the crowd — skewers of spiced chicken, roasted plantain, katogo, fried fish, steaming beans, and thick bowls of soup. The food is cheap, hot, and filling, attracting boda boda riders, late workers, travellers stepping off long-distance buses, and groups of friends looking for an affordable meal. Years of nightly frying and spillage have turned the soil in these spots a deep, greasy black. Patches of hardened grease mark where pans have sat for months, even years.

Some serving tables are scratched, warped from heat, and darkened by smoke. During the day, many of these tables are not stored in homes — after the last plate is sold past midnight, they’re shoved behind closed buildings, ready for use the next evening. While roadside food is budget-friendly, some locals and health experts warn it is unsafe. Vendors often fail to comply with food safety standards, increasing the risk of contamination.

Mr Bernard Bwambale, the head of programmes at the Global Consumer Centre (CONSENT) and coordinator at the Food Safety Coalition Uganda (FoSCU), said clear guidelines exist to ensure vendors serve safe food. “These standards cover designated workplaces, medical examinations, appliances, access to toilets and safe water, food storage, and preparation,” he explained. However, he noted, most vendors fail to follow them. Many operate in unsafe locations, such as the street leading to the Link Bus Terminal near VOT — right beside a fuel station.

“If a spark jumped into the fuel, you could burn the whole city in seconds,” he warned. “You can’t allow people to operate without toilets. Where do you expect them to ease themselves?” he added. Many stalls are also near garbage collection points, increasing contamination risk. Mr Bwambale stressed that ideally, food stalls should be run by several people — one to cook, one to serve, and one to handle money — to avoid cross-contamination. “When a vendor takes money and then serves food, contaminants from the money are transferred directly,” he said.

“Money passes through many hands; you don’t know where it’s been,” he added. Mobile food vendors present additional risks. “We can’t be sure someone carrying a bucket of mandazi for three kilometres hasn’t entered a latrine with it. They don’t carry water to wash their hands,” he added.

For stationary stalls, Mr Bwambale recommended using covered containers — preferably glass — so customers can see the food without it being exposed to flies, smoke, dust, or rain.

“Drizzle can send rainwater into open food. Standards require covered storage — glass is best,” he said.

Failure to meet safety standards, he warned, can lead to outbreaks of foodborne diseases.

The World Health Organisation lists more than 200 illnesses linked to unsafe food, including cholera and typhoid.

Mr Bwambale urged government investment in enforcing basic food handling rules.

Voices from the city

Ms Grace Mbabazi, who works in a boutique on Rukindi Street, said she used to buy street food regularly since moving to Fort Portal six years ago — until recently.

“The food is delicious,” she admitted. “But when you see where it’s cooked and where the tables are kept during the day, you start to worry about your stomach. I now cook for myself,” she added. In Kisenyi, she added, rainwater flows down the sloping roads during the rainy season, flooding cooking spots and blocking drainage channels.

“When it rains, runoff carries litter and plastic past the stoves. People eat while standing in poor conditions, and vendors keep serving,” she said.

Mr Joshua Businge, a shop attendant on Malibo Road, said hygiene is often overlooked in the rush to feed customers. “Some transport food in open containers, exposed to dust from passing vehicles,” he said. “When it rains, water mixes with waste, yet cooking continues.

There’s no public water tap — where do they get water?” he added. Public sanitation is another concern. In Kisenyi and other vending areas, there are no public toilets. At Mpanga Market, chapati vendor Ronald Mugisa said at night, some people use dark corridors to relieve themselves because public toilets are closed or too far. “It’s not the food that’s bad, it’s the conditions,” he said.

“If the city gave us clean water and toilets, there’d be fewer complaints. We try our best to stay clean,” he added.

What officials say

Ms Lucy Kahunde, the senior health inspector of Fort Portal City, said all food vendors are required to undergo medical tests before operating. “It’s a standard,” she said.

“We check for certain diseases. Some vendors have certificates valid for six months. We encourage those without them to go for testing,” she added.

She said stalls must be approved by area leaders, who first inspect the location to ensure it meets standards.

Expectant mother Molly Kamakune said she craves chips but can only afford those sold by roadside vendors, where meals cost between Shs2,000 and Shs3,000.

“It feels like suicide after every meal,” she said. “Just by looking at the cooking oil, you can tell it’s bad,” she added. She recalled vomiting and fainting after eating once, requiring treatment.

Boda boda rider Samuel Kusemererwa said street food is more than convenience — it’s necessity.

“I can’t afford restaurant meals every day,” he said. “Here, with Shs3,000, I eat enough. At this stage, I’m after quantity, not quality.”

Security guard Charles Byaruhanga agreed. “If I ate in restaurants daily, my salary wouldn’t last the month,” he said. “Street food keeps me alive. Even if it’s not perfect, it’s better than sleeping hungry,” he added.

Fort Portal’s night street food scene offers warmth, aroma, and affordability — but also a quiet gamble with hygiene and safety.

For many residents, the choice is not between safe and unsafe food, but between eating and going hungry.