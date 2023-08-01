The Kabaka by other names

Kabaka is the title given to the king of Buganda Kingdom, the largest ethnic group in Uganda. Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II is the reigning king.

The Kingdom celebrated three decades of coronation of his reign in Lubiri, Mengo in Kampala yesterday. In addition to Kabaka, the Buganda king has several other names lavished upon him by his subjects by way of praise and as a display of loyalty to him.

In a phone call yesterday, Mr Noah Kiyimba, Buganda Kingdom’s information minister, revealed that the Kabaka has more than 80.

“Depending the situation, people used to name the Kabaka whatever was happening at the time. They would call him names aimed at praising him,” he said.

The names include maaso moogi (the one who sees everywhere), Cuucu (prickly grass), mpologoma (a male lion), bbaffe (chief husband of all people), Ssaabasajja (a man above all men), musota (snake), ssabataka (owner of all property), nannyini nsi (landlord or household owner), and beene (he is who he is).

Other names include, Buganda (unity), mpagi sserugatikka (major or central pillar), kabwejungira (the one who is in-charge), kalalankoma (wasp), ssekkesa (dangerous caterpillar), kigere kya mbogo (a buffalo’s leg), kiwammirembe (peace giver), liiso lya mpungu (eagle’s eye), luwangula (a victor), magulu nyondo (person with iron legs) and makula ga Buganda (the kingdom’s best gift).

Mpalabwa mutaddibwamu (the final decision maker), mufumbya nganda (unifier), mulya azaawo (wealthy or blessed), mutenza ggulu (storm calmer), nantakubwa bwami (you can’t reject his appointment), ssalambwa (Puff Adder), ssegwanga (cock) and ssaabalongo (father of all twins).

Other names are in form of phrases such as ssebugulu bwa nnyomo obukaza omuwanda (capable of drying the hardest tree), bukajjumbe obutaseereka nnyumba (a type of old style grass thatch that can only be used by an expert), omuti ogubala ensimbi ne bikomo (a tree that bears fruits of cowrie shells and bronze), lukoma nantawetwa (palm that cannot be bent), taata wa Buganda (father of Buganda) and kisiikirize kya Katonda ku nsi (shadow of God or divine representation of the creator on earth),

Threre is also ssebuufu bwa’ngo (trail of a leopard), namunswa (the king of all ants), ssebunnya bwa musota (the home of a deadly snake), serwatika lwa ttaka nantatungwa (warp in the ground which cannot be bridged), nantalinya mu kateebe (person who never steps in swamps), nantasongwamu lunnwe (one who is not pointed at using a mouth), nyanja temanyirwa (a lake that is not disrespected), nantakubirwa simu (no serf or peasant is allowed to call him), mutadibwamu (when he speaks, nobody is supposed to talk back), ffumu lizannyira mu bwengula ( defender of his kingdom) and jjinja’elyasa olwazi (the stone that splits a rock).

Others, whose meaning we were unable to verify by press time, include omuteregga, kiryo serulanda, kalema ka nsinjo, lukeberwa bangi, bbemba musota, nantasibwa mugge, omutebi, omutanda, omuteesa, and mpagi sseddugge.