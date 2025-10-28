The lingering case of Greater Masaka machete killings

In September 2021, the late MP for Kawempe North, Muhammad Ssegirinya, and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana, were arraigned before Masaka Court and charged in connection with a spate of killings in the Greater Masaka region by thugs wielding machete and iron bars, which left at least 26 residents dead, primarily the elderly.

The prosecution alleged that on August 23, 2021, at Ssetala village in Kimanya Kabonera Division, the two legislators participated in the murders of Sulaiman Kakooza, Michael Kiiza Nswa, and Tadeo Kiyimba.









The Opposition MPs spent about 17 months in prison before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a certificate of no objection for their release. During that time, they had applied for bail, but their requests were denied. Presiding Judge Lawrence Tweyanze eventually released the MPs on Shs20 million bond each.

However, their sudden release raised eyebrows, as it occurred even before their defence lawyers could complete the necessary legal paperwork. MP Ssegirinya’s freedom was short-lived, as his health rapidly deteriorated. In search of specialised treatment, he was taken abroad, including to Kenya and the Netherlands, but his health did not improve.

He passed away at Rubaga Hospital on January 9 this year. Some political analysts have claimed that the charges against Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana were politically motivated rather than criminal, aimed at silencing the vocal Opposition MPs affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP). It has now been five years since the charges were filed, yet their trial has never been conducted, in violation of the 1995 Constitution, which guarantees a fair and speedy trial.

Since the MPs’ arrest occurred during an election year, political pundits speculate that the ongoing trend of indiscriminate killings could be intended to instill fear among citizens ahead of the polls scheduled for January 15 next year.



