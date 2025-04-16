The silent epidemic of drug abuse in Uganda

Drug abuse in Uganda poses a significant public health challenge, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Various substances, including alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, khat, and synthetic drugs, are commonly misused, leading to a range of health and social issues. Recent studies have highlighted the prevalence of various substances and the factors contributing to their use.

In 2024, the Uganda Police reported 2,240 cases related to narcotics and drugs, marking a 6 percent increase from 2,113 cases in 2023. Of these, 1,496 cases were taken to court, 264 were not proceeded with, and 480 were still under inquiry. A study conducted in Kampala slums and published in the National Library of Medicine in 2023 found that 34.9 percent of adolescents aged 14–19 years reported illicit drug use, and 16.1 percent were identified as high-risk alcohol users. Substance abuse is a leading contributor to mental health issues in Uganda.

Rehabilitation services

Access to rehabilitation services remains a significant challenge. Facilities like Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital are often overwhelmed, and patients face obstacles such as long travel distances, limited resources, and social stigma. The Uganda Harm Reduction Network (UHRN) highlights the need for a shift from criminalisation to a public health approach, emphasising counselling, education, and harm reduction strategies to support individuals struggling with addiction Dr Juliet Nakku, the executive director of Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, last year reported that the facility often operates beyond its capacity, with patient numbers ranging from 800 to 1,000, despite having a capacity of 550. Many of these cases are linked to substance abuse and depression.

Legislation