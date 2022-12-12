The storm in reporting story on Shs9b stolen by 15 Agriculture ministry bureaucrats

Publishing the story of bureaucrats in Agriculture ministry spiriting away nearly Shs9b meant, as this publication has encountered in countless exposés, fighting and winning multiple battles in a menacing war.

When the lead author, Mr Amos Ngwomoya, began inquiries into and fact-checking the allegations, all hell broke loose. One anonymous caller warned him to “go slow” on the story. Another told him to keep off altogether.

Working under direct guidance of Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) Managing Editor, Mr Tabu Butagira, our investigation for the article corroborated claims of wrongdoing with multiple sources.

Armed with supporting documents, we began speaking with some of the implicated officials for an explanation of their side of the story. Most declined. The head of the Fisheries Institute in Entebbe, which was one of the recipients of the questionable cash transfers, referred us to Agriculture ministry headquarters.

Because the second recipient institution, Bukalasa Agricultural Institute is located in Luweero District, we drafted our reporter there, Mr Dan Wandera, to speak to the principal who also bounced us to those who processed the payments.

While in between, some of the implicated officials resorted to the all-too-familiar trick: making inroads for favourable consideration through intimidation and offering sweeteners. One claimed the story be dropped because they had helped fast-track clearance of government arrears for adverts run in the newspaper, which in the first place was their duty.

The essence, though, was to inject friction in-house by turning the newsroom against other departments.

Then some powerful government officials who appeared unrelated to the story began making threatening telephone calls to the reporter and editor. Our standard response was: we’ll publish the story; so, explain your side.

On the eve of publication, a senior government accounts official showed up unannounced in the office of Managing Editor Tabu Butagira, and boldly stated that he had come for “man-to-man” conversation so that the story doesn’t run.

The official confirmed information in our possession was authentic, but offered to “give anything” the managing editor wanted out of the Shs9 billion so that the story would not see the light since publishing it would be damaging to them professionally, yet they could “recover” the bribe paid to silence publication!

The official disclosed, without providing specifics, that some other government officials took out more than the Shs9b during Covid-induced lockdown

At night fall, a senior Parliament staff and friend to the managing editor, on the implicated official’s request, telephoned requesting his affine brother be “helped out”. The managing editor advised the caller to ask his in-law to provide his side of the story.

In a short official response, Agriculture ministry Permanent Secretary, Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama, said he was unaware of any audit findings or the corroborated allegations, noting that the combined annual allocation of the two institutes was Shs2.6b, not Shs9 billion.