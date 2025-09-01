The tasks ahead for new Principal Judge Abodo

Over the weekend, President Museveni appointed Justice Jane Frances Abodo as the new Principal Judge, making her the first woman in Uganda's history to hold this high-ranking judicial position. The Principal Judge is the third most senior officer in the Judiciary, following the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.

Until her appointment, Justice Abodo served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She now replaces Justice Flavian Zeija, who was appointed Deputy Chief Justice in February after the retirement of Justice Richard Buteera.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution, I have, on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Hon Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo as Principal Judge,” reads the President’s appointment letter to Parliament. It further states: “I hereby forward her name and CV to Parliament for approval.”

Her appointment leaves the DPP's office vacant.

Once approved by Parliament, a process that is still pending, Justice Abodo will have her work cut out. Below are some of the key tasks awaiting her.

Handling of election petitions

Justice Abodo assumes office at a critical time, with general election just four months away. As has been the case in previous election cycles, High Courts across the country are often overwhelmed with petitions from dissatisfied candidates for parliamentary and local government positions. As the administrative head of the High Court, this will serve as a key test of her leadership.

Her office will be expected to ensure that election-related cases are fast-tracked and judgments delivered in a timely manner to resolve disputes before they escalate. The fairness and efficiency of these hearings will be closely watched. For context, at least 100 election petitions were filed following the 2021 elections.

Junior judges heading divisions and circuits

Justice Abodo inherits a High Court where several junior judges currently head divisions and circuits, an arrangement that has caused friction and dissatisfaction among more senior judges who feel sidelined. Judicial seniority is typically determined by either the date of appointment or age. For instance, if Judge X was appointed in 2015 and Judge Y in 2000, Judge Y is considered senior regardless of age. However, in practice, some divisions and circuits are being led by judges who are junior in both appointment and age, which has demoralised some long-serving judges.

As Principal Judge, Justice Abodo is responsible for appointing heads of divisions and circuits. Balancing merit and seniority while restoring morale will be a delicate but critical task.

“One obvious challenge is handling senior judges who are demotivated by the appointment of junior judges to head Divisions. Well-performing judges have been demoralised,” a source within the Judiciary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said over the weekend.

Leading senior judges

Justice Abodo, still relatively young, is now tasked with leading some of the Judiciary’s most senior and experienced judges.

Observers say she will need to win their trust and foster collegiality to avoid tension rooted in perceived disparities in seniority.

“Imagine a junior judge being appointed Principal Judge. How do you expect senior judges like me to respect a junior one? Something needs to change,” a senior judge commented at the weekend.

Ensuring judicial independence

The independence of the High Court has recently come under scrutiny, particularly following several controversial bail denials involving veteran Opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide, Mr Obeid Lutale. Critics allege that judges are increasingly departing from established precedents, such as those set by the Constitutional Court, when it comes to bail, raising concerns about undue influence from the Executive. Some legal analysts argue that the Judiciary appears to be yielding to political pressure, especially following President Museveni’s repeated public criticism of granting bail in certain criminal cases.

Justice Abodo must now navigate these choppy waters, balancing the Judiciary’s constitutional role to dispense justice independently while resisting political interference. “She must strike a delicate balance between delivering justice and withstanding political patronage,” a legal observer noted. Justice Abodo steps into her new role at a pivotal moment for Uganda’s Judiciary. From handling time-sensitive election petitions and resolving internal seniority disputes, to safeguarding judicial independence, her leadership will be under close scrutiny. Her success will likely be measured by how well she manages these challenges and whether she can steer the High Court into a new era of efficiency, fairness, and independence.

Abodo’s background

Until she was appointed the new Principal Judge, Justice Abodo served as the DPP for five years, since 2020. She was a judge of the High Court for two years, having been appointed to the Bench in 2018. Before that, she had served as a prosecutor for 19 years in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and grew in rank from pupil state attorney to the rank of Senior Assistant DPP and and headed the Anti-Corruption desk of the DPP.