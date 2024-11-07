The ugly face of Lira City

Potholes litter the roads of Lira City, while homes are frequently flooded due to poor drainage systems and authorities' inaction.

The irresponsible disposal of plastic bottles and polythene bags blocks drainage systems on newly constructed roads, causing severe flooding, particularly in areas like Teso Bar.

A recent mini survey revealed that small bridges connecting the city to surrounding villages within Lira District have been washed away by floods, further exacerbating the issue.

This has led to frustration among voters, who feel that elected leaders are more focused on blaming each other for inaction rather than addressing the problems of bad roads, poor hygiene, and sanitation.

Ms Marry Epila, a resident of Iwal Ward in Lira City East Division, said: “When it rains, the roads are always flooded, making it challenging for us to access health centres. Also, we struggle a lot to get our produce to the market.”

Alarmed by the situation, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the area woman MP, recently pulled Shs200 million to rehabilitate bad roads in Lira City East Division yet this is not the role of a Member of Parliament.

Nonetheless, if properly utilised, the money could go a long way to rehabilitate the roads such as Iwal Trading Centre-Aduru, Corner Liira-Ongica, and Ongura Primary School to Aler Farm via Te-dam.

Mr Kasimiro Ogwal, a councillor representing Iwal Ward, thanked Dr Aceng for the initiative, noting that Lira City authorities had failed to address the problem.

“It’s the responsibility of the city leadership to work on all roads within the area, but I thank Dr Aceng for stepping in,” he said.

Mr Bonny Otucu, Lira assistant Resident District Commissioner, says bad roads have been causing a lot of accidents, and affecting business within the city.

In other places in Lira City West Division, locals have taken it upon themselves to work on bad roads.