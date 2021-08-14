The uneasy childhood of Prof Ogwang Engeu

Relatives say Ogwang, the second born among six siblings, and cousins, would wade through swamps to access school.

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

Until he released Covidex, a supportive treatment for Covid-19, little was known of the lanky 47-year-old and soft-spoken Prof Patrick Ogwang Engeu.

But that is not the case for his extended family, including Michael Juventine Eliau, a former Constituent Assembly delegate and former Member of Parliament for Kalaki County.

The Constituent Assembly Delegates drafted and adopted the 1995 Constitution.

Ms Joyce Ikilia, 74, one of the wives of Mr Eliau, says Ogwang, lost both parents at a young age, with his father Alfred Ojok killed by Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebels in 1988. Shortly after, tragedy struck again when he lost his mother Jane Among in early 1990.

For Ogwang, life seemed empty at Abilingalin village, Ogwolo Parish, Anyara Sub-county, Kalaki District.

Abilingalin is some 9 kilometres off Otuboi Town Council, on the Soroti-Lira highway.

Advertisement

But Ogwang’s uncle, Mr Eliau, who was the then manager of Teso Cooperative Union, picked him up to live with him.

From here, Ms Eliau says Ogwang would walk several kilometres to Arapai Primary School, where he undertook elementary education.

Ogwang, the second born among six siblings, and cousins, would wade through swamps to school.

But he did not disappoint.

“At Arapai Primary School in Soroti, he passed with Aggregate 6 and joined his uncles in Kampala at the height of the insurgency in Teso,” Ms Eliau says.

“He had the rest of his studies in Kampala until he became professor,” she adds.

His cousin, Topista Abinyo, now 51, says, Ogwang, who is younger than her by some four years, was a “shy and humble brother by creation.”

“When he is here at home, his conversation is limited; he is that reserved guy by nature,” she says.

But Ms Abinyo says at school, her cousin was so bright and it’s not surprising he became a professor at young age, and is now making herbal medicines too.

“When he visits the village, he likes the company of children, attends to his herbal plants in the gardens, and generously gives out what he has brought to the family members and neighbours. He shares a belief that everyone deserves better,” she says of her cousin.

Prof Patrick Ogwang Engeu

“As a family, Prof Ogwang is our financial problem solver; he is the sole bearer for most of our financial needs, and not at any one time does he ridicule those who approach him for help.”

Ms Abinyo says their cousin has strictly instructed them to sell Covidex at not more than Shs12,000 for the many people who trek to their village for the drug.

“Ever since Covidex came in the limelight as a herbal medicine, which treats Covid-19, the number of people frequenting here to buy Covidex has increased,” Ms Abinyo says.

“We have people travelling from as far away as Mbale, driving here for Covidex, how they got to know home, we return thanks to God,” she adds.

Ms Abinyo says before the Covid-19 outbreak last year, Prof Ogwang had planned to start making some herbal drugs at his country home in Anyara, but all those plans have since stalled.

“He is much into researching traditional drugs from traditional plants, and at home here, we have a variety of plants growing,” Ms Abinyo says.

Mr Emmanuel Ojur, a village neighbour, describes Prof Ogwang as down-to-earth.

“Irrespective of his education, he has always looked ordinary whenever with people here. He is not detached from local people. We speak Ateso and Kumam when he is at home, he surrenders his seat for anyone, and he sits on the ground,” he explains.

Mr Ojur says there is pride in the entire village about the feats of their village mate in developing Covidex, a drug hyped as a remedy for Covid-19.

Iteso Cultural Union to allocate land for growth of herbal plants

Mr Paul Sande Emolot, the council chairperson of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), says last year when Covid-19 struck, Prof Ogwang and a delegation of Ateker International Development Organisation (Aido) visited the Emorimor (paramount chief of the iteso), and discussed herbal medicine.

“The Prof Ogwang we have seen lately in the media is the person we saw at the visit, he is such a humble, practical and very honest person,” Mr Emolot says.

“At the meeting with Papa Emorimor, the ICU team and the Aido delegation, Prof Ogwang was tasked to produce hand sanitisers for Covid-19 purposes, which he did,” he says.

“This is not the first feat Prof Ogwang has come up with, he made anti-malarial drug in 2018, which was marketed in Germany through Aido,” Mr Emolot says.

Mr Emolot says the anti-malarial drug is a good herbal medicine but it has not yet been picked up by government.

He adds that the Iteso Cultural Union is working to see that land is allocated to Prof Ogwang to grow plants that he can use for manufacturing herbal medicine.

“As a cultural institution, we are so delighted by what Ogwang has done, we thank the government for the support it has rendered him in trying to develop the Covid-19 remedy,” he adds.

Mr Emolot reveals that the institution will invite Prof Ogwang to appreciate him for his work and also churn out possible avenues of ensuring that some of the herbal plant known to the people of Teso don’t become extinct as result of population pressures on the land.

Background

Ms Joyce Ikilia, 74, one of the wives of Mr Eliau, says Ogwang, lost both parents at a young age, with his father Alfred Ojok killed by UPA rebels in 1988. Shortly after, tragedy struck again when he lost his mother Jane Among in early 1990.