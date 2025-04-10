The West is back, says Museveni

President Museveni has said the West, which had severed financial and diplomatic support due to the legalisation of the anti-homosexuality laws, is repairing its relationship with Uganda. Mr Museveni said the West that sanctioned his government and halted support to his government, now say they are back and refer to his team as a good people. “…[You] know they have come back.

They say we are good people. So, we say ‘you are most welcome’,” Mr Museveni said while referring to the western governments yesterday. Mr Museveni was at the opening of the 11th Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development at Munyonyo in Kampala City. The session is one of the efforts to ensure Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are implemented.

SDGs are intended to fight challenges like poverty, hunger, inequalities, and establishment of peace in the world. In recent weeks, several Western diplomats, especially from the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, have been visiting Uganda and Mr Museveni. According to several press statements, the diplomats discussed with Mr Museveni regional security, investment, and trade issues.

Despite welcoming the West back, Mr Museveni said Uganda’s economy is growing and would grow with or without external support. “We had some arguments with the Europeans recently. We passed a law, which was discouraging homosexuality here.

Then Mr [Joe] Biden, (the former US president) removed us from AGOA (African Growth Opportunity Act) list. He chased us. …The World Bank stopped giving us loans, but our economy grew by six percent. We aren’t bothered with all that,” Mr Museveni said. “The economy of Uganda has been growing very fast with or without external support.” “What is critical for me, apart from our own mistakes, the most important thing is regional integration.

If we avoid internal mistakes, and we are clear about the regional integration, [and] regional market, there is nothing [that will affect us]. All those things that happen outside will not concern us,” he added. In 2024, the US terminated Uganda from a list of African countries allowed to export goods to the North American country tariff-free on allegations of violation of human rights.

Unlike Mr Biden, new US president Donald J Trump’s policies are anti-gay and he has been terminating many pro-gay rules in the US.













The Trump administration has also stopped supporting the gay community in Uganda. Of late, Mr Museveni's son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, has been praising the US and other Western diplomats on his social media platform, X.

Gen Muhoozi, who used to attack them last year due to sanctions, now calls them friends. Several diplomats have started paying him a visit at his office in Entebbe, Wakiso District. Mr Claver Gatete, the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said Africa is still lagging behind in the implementation of the SDG targets by 2030. “With just five years to 2030, the data is sobering.

Out of 144 measurable SDG targets, only 10 are on track while 106 are progressing too slowly with 28 digressing. In fact, at the current rate SDG IV on gender inequality will take decades to be achieved and this risks undermining women’s social and economic progress,” Mr Gatete said. He added that it is time for Africa to find financial solutions to resolve its problems because of dwindling external support.

“In light of global development, it is now clear that development aid is no longer considered a reliable or sustainable solution. And traditional financing models are increasingly misaligned with African development aspirations.

At this critical moment, for Africa, we have no choice but look inward and take bold transformative actions anchored in evidence, innovation and inclusivity including investing in the capacity of our people and institutions to turn things around,” he said.

The theme of this year’s session is “Driving job creation and economic growth through sustainable, inclusive, science and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”. Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr Bob Rae, called for solidarity with Africa at a time it is facing several challenges like tariffs and violation of the territorial integrity of countries.















