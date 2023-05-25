The wins in Museveni’s 5-point executive order

State institutions and national leaders yesterday welcomed a set of directives contained in an Executive Order that President Museveni issued on May 19 and became public yesterday, describing them as key to reversing environmental damage and restoring security nationwide.

The key orders include restructuring of operations of the police to enforce deployment within the next three years of 18 police persons and motorcycles per sub-county throughout Uganda.

The Executive Order headlined as Number 3 of 2023, imposed a ban on charcoal burning and business in northern and northeastern Uganda, settlement of Balaalo in northern Uganda and stopped Turkana from Kenya entering into Uganda armed.

Mr Tom Obong, the executive director of the National Forest Authority (NFA), the government agency responsible for forest matters, yesterday said the orders were timely because the depletion of forest cover has been happening with impunity through commercial charcoal enterprises.

“We welcome it and we are looking forward to implementing it together with other stakeholders in the value chain …They were indiscriminately cutting all the trees,” Mr Obong said, noting that the action undergirds the theme of this year’s World Environment Day celebrations focused on restoring biodiversity.

Mr Obong said destruction of forest cover had greatly contributed to climate change that has resulted into unreliable rainfall patterns and floods that are killing people and destroying livelihood and property.

“The floods are even destroying roads,” he said, citing recent mud and landslides in western Uganda and crumbling of a bridge on River Katonga on Masaka highway.

In comments on the ban on Turkana of Kenya from entering Uganda with guns, Moroto Municipality MP Francis Adome Lorika said the move would help restore peace and security in Karamoja.

“They [Turkana] used to cause a lot of instabilities in the region. When the guns don’t come in, there will be peace and security,” he said.

The reason? Disarmed Karimojong felt vulnerable to raids and often sought to re-arm themselves whenever the Turkana crossed into Uganda armed, the lawmaker said, pointing this as basis for renewed cyclical gun violence in the sub-region.

The State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, said the ban on the Balaalo settling in northern and northeastern Uganda would restore social stability because local cultivators have repeatedly conflicted with the herdsmen over stray livestock destroying gardens, leading to household food insecurity.