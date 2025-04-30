Theft of power lines leaves Buikwe in darkness for five months

Residents and leaders in Ssi Sub-county, Buikwe South, have expressed growing frustration after enduring five months without electricity due to rampant theft of power lines and poles.

The prolonged blackout has disconnected entire villages from the national grid, severely impacting essential services and livelihoods.

Villages such as Namusanga, Buwera, Namukuma, Luka, and Nampaanyi remain littered with dry poles and dangling wires, a constant reminder of the region's power crisis. Local leaders report that the theft has crippled key community services, including health centers, maize and coffee mills, and welding workshops.

Irene Ndagire, Defense Secretary of Luka Village, said the persistent power outage has led to a surge in criminal activity.

"The darkness has made our homes vulnerable to break-ins and night-time attacks," she said.

Peter Kyazze, a resident of Namukuma, added that the outage has devastated livelihoods.

"Some maize mill owners and welders have shut down their businesses, waiting for UEDCL to restore power. This has left many workers jobless," Kyazze said.

Residents allege that employees of the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) may be complicit in the thefts. "They are here within us," one resident claimed, suggesting insider involvement due to local connections.

Buikwe District Chairman Jimmy Kanaabi confirmed the situation, noting that insulated wires are the most commonly stolen. Despite reporting the matter to the relevant authorities, Kanaabi said no significant action has been taken to resolve the crisis.

Maj David Matovu, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Buikwe, said a vehicle, reportedly a Toyota Wish, is suspected to be used by the thieves. He has ordered local security committees to conduct night roadblocks to track down the suspects.

"This is not ordinary theft," Matovu said. "Cutting and stealing electric wires is an act of rebellion. These people should be arraigned before the court martial because they are fighting the government."

Buikwe District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Diana Mutasingwa, also voiced serious concern, warning that the persistent thefts could derail the government's rural electrification program.