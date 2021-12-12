There is need to raise retirement age for judicial officers – CJ

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo gestures as he addressed new magistrates in Kampala on December 2. PHOTO/HANDOUT/JUDICIARY

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Justice Owiny-Dollo said he strongly holds the view that at the magisterial level and registrar level, their retirement age should be made 65 years, and other stages also be added five years each.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has hinted at the need to revise the retirement age limit of judicial officers in the country from the current 60 years to at least 70 years, arguing that as judicial officers grow old they gain more experience.

