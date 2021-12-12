There is need to raise retirement age for judicial officers – CJ

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has hinted at the need to revise the retirement age limit of judicial officers in the country from the current 60 years to at least 70 years, arguing that as judicial officers grow old they gain more experience.

"We do not know this and we think we are retired when we are tired. There are people who support me on this and there are those who think I am crazy. I think we need to revisit this situation where a judicial officer retires at age of 60, where a High Court judge retires at 65 years and the Appellant Court judge retires at the age of 70," he said at the weekend during the ceremony in honour of retired staff of the judiciary.

Justice Owiny-Dollo said he strongly holds the view that at the magisterial level and registrar level, their retirement age should be made 65 years, and other stages also be added five years each.

“Uganda losses experienced judicial officers who are retired because of age limit, and these are hired by foreign courts for another five years. I will forward this view for discussion at a serious level and people will brainstorm about it,” he said.

Justice David Wangutusi in his speech at the same event tasked judicial officers to make bold decisions.

He mentioned an instance where his colleague in service can insinuate that supposing they are rung by some authority that wants to influence their decision in a case.

"You choose what the law tells you to do. In fact, if you are scared then you are in the wrong place. You choose, just do not hear that case. On December 17, we shall meet with other judges to discuss what do I do when I am under pressure and have been told to decide that black is white," he said.

Justice Wangutusi said you either do that which is right and serve micro-justice which suggests that what you do as the judge reaches the poor person.