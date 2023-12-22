There is no curfew in Kamwenge, say police

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, has said the government will not enforce a curfew in Kamwenge District, despite a recent attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels that resulted in the death of 10 individuals in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gen Katsigazi, who arrived in Kamwenge two days after the incident, convened a security meeting at the district headquarters attended by the police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers from Rwenzori West. He subsequently visited the scene of the Kitehurizi attack, where victims were brutally hacked to death.

Following the security meeting, Gen Katsigazi assured the public that despite the attack, night gatherings and other events would go on uninterrupted during the festive season in Kamwenge District. However, he emphasised that stringent security measures would be in place.

While addressing journalists, he urged residents attending such gatherings to remain vigilant and prioritise their security. The decision not to impose a curfew reflects a commitment to maintaining normality in the district while reinforcing security measures to safeguard public gatherings.

“I have heard that the district of Ibanda has banned night gatherings because of ADF rebels’ attacks in Kamwenge District. I want to advise the leaders of Ibanda to stop creating more panic among the public. They should leave people to enjoy their Christmas. Stopping night prayers and disco will cause more chaos instead,” Gen Katsigazi said.

He said such directives of stopping any gathering is solely done by the President, adding that before enforcing such directives, a district should first seek clarification from President Museveni.

On Wednesday, Mr Caleb Tukaikiriza, the Ibanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC), issued a directive to all religious leaders, temporarily prohibiting overnight prayers and other activities.

“The district security committee is reliably informing the public that all overnight activities such as night prayers, shows, Karaoke, night clubs, and others have been temporarily banned due to security threats in the area and suspected ADF rebels attacks in the neighbouring district of Kamwenge, where Ibanda District lost six lives,” the letter reads in part.

This decision stems from security concerns related to potential ADF rebels’ attacks in the neighbouring Kamwenge District.

Gen Katsigazi emphasised that to deter further attacks by rebels in the area, the authorities have resolved to bolster security measures.

This includes increasing the number of security personnel, deploying additional canine units, and ensuring ample provisions of fuel, vehicles, and logistical support for the security teams.