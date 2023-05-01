There is no need to celebrate Labour Day - Unatu boss

As Ugandans join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Labour Day, the general secretary of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), Mr Filbert Baguma, says the day is not worth celebrating.

Mr Baguma told this publication in a telephone interview today that the day would be worth celebrating if employers were willing to listen and address the concerns of employees, including the issue of salary enhancement.

“First of all, we don’t have what to celebrate because workers continue to be marginalised as their employers pretend to be paying them. If you pay me whatever you want and you continue to use words like, you can take it or leave it and go, be patient, up to when?’’ Mr Baguma said.

Labour Day is observed on May 1 every year across the world to pay tribute to the contribution of workers.

Uganda is marking the day under the theme: “Promoting positive work, culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities, and household incomes”. The celebrations are being held in Namutumba District.

Mr Baguma said it is important for all workers to be treated humanely and listened to, to create a conducive working environment for everyone.

“You must listen to one another and be in a position to negotiate for better pay. If you don’t have enough resources, use them in the best way to cater to all employees fairly, as this will increase productivity and minimise conflicts, among workers,” he said.

Several professionals in Uganda, including teachers and health workers have on several occasions laid down their tools over pay.

In May last year, Arts teachers went on strike protesting what they described as discriminatory salary enhancement after scientists were prioritised.

However, the government insisted that since its resource envelope was small, salary enhancement for all public servants would be done in a phased manner.

Responding to the concerns raised by Mr Baguma, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, said it is important for both the employer and employee to value each other.

“They all complement each other and increased productivity cannot come with technology alone, but also through a skilled, valued and motivated workforce,” Mr Kibenge said.

He also noted that creating a conducive environment for employees is a negotiation issue that involves the tripartite of government, the employer, and workers. Gender minister Betty Amongi said the day is worthy celebrating since Uganda’s economy has rebounded from the Covid-19 stronger with unemployment projected at only 3 percent in 2023.

“It is worthy celebrating. Several govern programmes such as the Parish Development model have been initiated to create jobs and provide training in new skills. More jobs created have absorbed the youth, there by addressing the problem of unemployment,” Ms Amongi said.