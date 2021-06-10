There’s still work to do to transform Uganda, says Rugunda 

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Outgoing Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda Thursday called for unity among the new cabinet in their effort to transform Uganda and realise a better and secure Africa.

In a cabinet list released Tuesday evening, President Museveni appointed Mr Rugunda as special envoy for special duties in the Office of the President, replacing him with Kakumiro District Woman MP, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, as the new Prime Minister.

Ms Nabbanja previously served as State Minister for Health (General duties).

In a statemmet on Thursday, Dr Rugunda lauded President Museveni for the opportunity he gave him to serve Uganda as Prime Minister and for the new assignment as a Special Envoy.

“I remain committed to supporting HE the President and the NRM in the transformation of our country. I congratulate the newly appointed Vice President, Prime Minister and all Ministers government and salute the outgoing comrades for the great service rendered to our country. There is still work to do to realise a transformed Uganda and a secure and better Africa. This requires all of us to join hands, in order to achieve this goal, under the able leadership of HE President Museveni,” he tweeted.

More about Rugunda

Amiable and better known by peers by the sobriquet ‘ndugu’, the Kiswahili word for brother, Dr Rukunda, has been a constant face in Cabinet under President Museveni, except when he was assigned as Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

He replaced his friend Amama Mbabazi, also from Kigezi region, jettisoned in an acrimonious fall-out with the President. Dr Rugunda is an original NRM ideologue and parachuting him to head the party secretariat as secretary-general will bring authority, respect and calm factional fighting.

He was born in Kabale District on November 7, 1947. He joined Makerere University Medical School and later the University of Zambia where he studied medicine, graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

Before joining Ugandan politics, Rugunda worked as medical officer in Zambia, as a physician at the District of Columbia General Hospital in Washington, D. C., and at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

In the NRM government, Dr Rugunda held a long series of Cabinet posts; Health, Works, Transport and Communication, Foreign Affairs, Information, Presidency, Water, Lands and Environment and Internal Affairs. Thus, he is an all-rounder.

