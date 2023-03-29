There were no negotiations with govt for our release – bailed MPs

Bailed legislators Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya Wednesday stressed that negotiations with the state played no role in their release on February 13.

“There was no negotiation. It was the law that worked for us as well as the pressure from journalists, religious, cultural leaders and our party leaders,” the pair jointly asserted.

The unexpected release of the two often outspoken government critics sparked claims that complex negotiations happened between top opposition figures and government in exchange for the release.

“I don’t think we needed the negotiations because we had our lawyers headed by Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago whose way of doing things shows he cannot go through corners,” Ssewanyana emphasized.

On Wednesday, Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya hit back at spreaders of the negotiation claim accusing them of being "propagandists."

Responding to growing concerns of their muted existence following their release, the lawmakers symbolically addressed a press briefing at the headquarters of opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

“Some people were saying we can’t come here. We are here. We have been sick and we couldn’t address people,” they said.

Reflecting on their 17-month incarceration without trial, the two ailing MPs said they are poised to continue with activism.

“There’s no politician who has suffered in jail for two years in our generation. We have been there for you, we have suffered and our backs are not broken,” Ssewanyana said.

"We shall continue to fight against corruption. We shall continue to fight for the release of political prisoners," the two MPs concluded.