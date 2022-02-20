Prime

Thieves steal cables, poles for Karuma power project

Part of the Karuma Dam which is still under construction. The 600Mw Karuma Hydropower dam is unlikely to be commissioned for full operations by June 2022, the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources has said. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Marko Taibot  &  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

What you need to know:

  • The legislators say many critical parts of the dam have been vandalised and the repairs will take a lot of time to be complete.

The 600Mw Karuma Hydropower dam is unlikely to be commissioned for full operations by June 2022, the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources has said.
The committee blamed this on the vandalism of some critical equipment of the plant including the electricity pylons.
In an interview with Monitor at the weekend, Mr Emmanuel Otala, the chairperson of the committee, said fixing such gaps would take a lot of time.

