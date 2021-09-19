Third boda boda cyclist killed in Masaka in one week

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Another boda boda cyclist has been killed by unknown assailants in Masaka District, bringing the number of victims murdered under similar circumstances to three in a space of one week.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kayondo, 41, was a resident of Ssenya Village, Ssenya Parish, Kimaanya- Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City.

According to Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson, the assailants intercepted Kayondo at Ssenya Village on Friday at around 2pm, used a claw hammer to hit him and he sustained severe injuries in the head.

He said the attackers targeted Kayondo’s motorcycle Registration Number UF394N that they took immediately the attack.

“The robbers disappeared with the motorcycle immediately after the attack and we are hunting for them,” he said

Kayondo, who was already unconscious, was helped by passers by who rushed him to Masaka Regional Referral hospital, but unfortunately died upon arrival at the facility.

Advertisement

Last week, two other boda boda cyclists were discovered dead at Kyabbumba Village, Buwunga Village after they were hit with hammers on their heads by unknown assailants.

The two were identified as Huzaifa Mawanda who was operating at Kyabakuza stage, and the other Joseph Mukasa who was operating near Masaka land Lands Zonal offices.

By the time the two bodies were discovered, the one for Mawanda had started decomposing while that of Mukasa was still fresh and lying in a pool of blood. A claw hammer was recovered at the scene. These latest murders targeting boda boda riders come at a time when the area is recovering from a killing spree orchestrated by machete-wielding gangs that left 26 people dead and scores injured.

Although earlier police reports blamed the killings largely on land wrangles, detectives later ruled out monetary benefits or land wrangles since suspects were not taking anything from the victims who were mostly elderly persons. Besides, many of those targeted were at the lowest of the economic ladder.

Police also revealed that the assailants had been operating in three cells, two of which were in Lwengo District while the other was in Masaka City.







