Thirteen more probed over fake bombs

Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), formerly Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), is holding 13 suspects, among them soldiers and civilians, to help with investigations into the fake terror attacks that have rocked the capital Kampala in recent months – and even years.

This publication last evening learnt that the suspects arrested include 10 soldiers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), from the rank and file, and three civilians who were working as informers under the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task force (JATT).

Military sources informed this publication that the probe that was instituted by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, could expand to others yet to be brought into the loop.

Among the latest detainees are three soldiers at the ranks of Captain and Staff Sergeant who were variously linked to the June 3 blasts near Munyonyo Catholic Shrine, where a woman allegedly attempting a suicide attack was killed, and another incident at Kalerwe market where a suspected female bomber was shot dead and the alleged device detonated by operatives. The Kalerwe incident triggered the arrest of at least five junior soldiers.

The plot, however, got thicker when the arrested soldiers mentioned Maj Gen Birungi, the former head of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (now Defence Intelligence and Security or DIS), and his blue-eyed boys — Col Peter Ahimbisibwe, the Director Counterterrorism, and Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhanga, the head of Special Operations – as being responsible for sanctioning suspicious operations and directing subordinates to attribute the bomb threats to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Others who have been checked into the Makindye Military Barracks prison over the blasts are Hamza Lyavaara and Adil Walusansa, both accused of working as ADF double agents.

The development follows the Friday interrogation of Maj Gen Birungi at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.

This newspaper reported at the weekend that a high-level board of inquiry led by Lt Gen Sam Okiding, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, took charge of the grilling of the former spymaster for several hours. The board of inquiry was investigating alleged breaches into the country’s intelligence architecture and counterterrorism operations.

The interrogation came a month after two of Maj Gen Birungi’s blue-eyed boys — Col Peter Ahimbisibwe, the Director Counterterrorism, and Lt Col Christopher Byaruhanga, the head of Special Operations — had already been arrested on the same allegations.

“After a closed-door meeting, Birungi was disarmed by his escorts. They put him in a new car with escorts and drove him to Makindye police barracks where he is detained,” our source disclosed. Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the director of Defence Public Information, confirmed last Friday’s developments.

“Gen Birungi was summoned on Friday as a part of the ongoing investigation in [the] UPDF. He is currently detained at Makindye Military barracks,” Maj Gen Kulayigye said matter-of-factly.

The probe accelerated after Maj Gen Birungi was reassigned earlier this year to the Mountain Division in Fort Portal, to oversee Operation Shujaa against the ADF in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Sources suggest his posting was a tactical move by CDF Muhoozi to facilitate the investigation.

Sources at Mountain Division who were working under Maj Gen Richard Otto before he was transferred to DIS, raised the alarm while reviewing the border surveillance.

The source said the teams found no signs of ADF infiltration and questioned how DIS in Kampala obtained intelligence that led to the death of two women labelled as suicide bombers.

“The findings prompted the CDF Gen Muhoozi to demand answers, and that’s how Maj Gen Birungi was again transferred from Mountain Division to be a defence attaché in Burundi [but was never allowed to proceed on the assignment],” a source said.

According to DIS’ preliminary findings, the committee discovered other irregularities after Maj Gen Otto, the Crime Intelligence Director, took over the command at the headquarters in Mbuya. The irregularities touch on issues of accountability, administration and corruption.

The findings reportedly trace the questionable bomb incidents that occurred three years back, including abandoned devices at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga, bombs in Nateete and other threats across Kampala.

However, these claims are still under scrutiny, with sources confirming that no concrete evidence has been found yet. Last month, a committee was established to investigate allegations that some elements within the UPDF had fabricated bomb threats in Kampala in order to access operational funding to cover the illicit activity.

Besides that, another review revolved around the conflicting reports regarding the status of the ADF commander, Meddie Nkalubo, whose alleged death in a drone strike was later proven false. The false claim was initially based on intelligence reportedly endorsed by Gen Birungi while he led the military’s intelligence directorate.

The board that rubber-stamped Maj Gen Birungi’s arrest last Friday had some of Uganda’s top security chiefs. These include Maj Gen Otto; Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) Crime Intelligence Director; AIGP Tom Magambo, the director of criminal investigations in the UPF; and the heads of the Internal Security Organisation and External Security Organisation .

ABOUT MAJ GEN BIRUNGI

Maj Gen Birungi is the first former spymaster under President Museveni to be imprisoned following dismissal, signalling a dramatic shift in internal accountability under the UPDF’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Gen Birungi was relieved of his post earlier this year and briefly reassigned as commander of the UPDF Mountain Division.

He then was posted to Burundi as a military attaché—a role he never fully assumed. Maj Gen Birungi’s sudden arrest follows a string of recent purges by Gen Muhoozi, who has dismissed and detained several high-ranking officers in recent months, including Brig Bekunda Besigye of the Engineers Brigade, over allegations of corruption and financial impropriety.

Security analysts view these moves as part of Gen Muhoozi’s push to clean up the military’s internal operations while cementing his authority within the UPDF hierarchy.