Those insulting Gen Tumwine are wasting time, says Museveni

President Museveni on Monday said, “those insulting Gen Elly Tumwine were wasting time” as he eulogised the serviceman whose August 25 death has been marred by divisive rhetoric across mainstream and social media.

“Dying at 68, Gen Elly Tumwine was very young but had achieved a lot,” he added.

The controversial army officer August 29 described by one of his daughters as “unapologetically himself”, succumbed to lung cancer in Nairobi, sparking debate over his double-edged legacy.

Top military officials salute deceased UPDF General Elly Tumwine who died after battling progressive health complications following diagnosis with lung cancer in 2020. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

On Monday, President Museveni told grievers who were mainly government officials and relatives- that Gen Tumwine who he first met in 1967 will be remembered as a resilient hero.

“He was injured badly at Bukomero but he came back and continued…and has been continuing. Young people should learn from that spirit of patriotism and sacrifice,” Mr Museveni said of his 1979 recruit militaristically celebrated for firing first on February 6, 1981- to start a liberation struggle that brought the Ugandan leader to power in 1986.

Daughters of the late Gen Elly Tumwine move to address mourners during the state funeral of the 'Bush war hero' at Kololo Independence grounds on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Citing First Son and UPDF land forces commander, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Mr Museveni, 77, urged Christianity to “accommodate perpetuation through children.”

“Tumwine has not died. He is abundantly here. When you have children, you are eternal. When I die, my children will be here,” he told the gathering at Kololo Grounds.

Children of the late Gen Elly Tumwine escort the widow, Ms Jolly Tumwine (c), during the state funeral of the 'Bush war hero' at Kololo Independence grounds on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Speaking at the same event, Mr Museveni had earlier appealed to Ugandans to always aim at “establishing dominion over nature.”

“If God wanted us to be in heaven, why did he bring us here? He brought us to do something- at least to improve something. What you do on earth really matters,” Mr Museveni said emphasising that his guerilla’s maiden discharge by Gen Tumwine manifested a “hand of God and efforts of man.”

Draped with the Ugandan flag, Gen Tumwine’s casket Monday evening arrived aboard a military chopper in his ancestral Kazo District in Western Uganda- where he will be buried with military honours.

Top military officials prepare to place a casket containing the body of Gen Elly Tumwine on a waiting military chopper at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

First Lady Janet Museveni addresses mourners during the state funeral of 'Bush war hero' and former Ugandan security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, at Kololo Independence grounds on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Some military and government officials are seen during the state funeral of Ugandan 'Bush war hero' and former security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, at Kololo Independence grounds on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

A military hearse carrying the body of Ugandan 'Bush war hero' and former security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, at Kololo Independence grounds on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Some of the mourners react after a military hearse arrived at Kololo Grounds carrying the body of Ugandan 'Bush war hero' and former security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, on August 29, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Museveni: If God wanted us to be in heaven, why did He bring us here? He brought us to do something- at least to improve something. What you do on earth really matters. Dying at 68, Gen Elly Tumwine was very young but had achieved a lot. #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/CpkRRVirg9 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 29, 2022

Museveni: Gen Elly Tumwine has not died. He is abundantly here. When you have children, you are eternal. Religion should find a way of accommodating perpetuation for instance through children and actions. I am already here. When I die, my children will be here. #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/oNsdVvqOVj — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 29, 2022

Museveni: God created Adam [us] on a Saturday and I think- his wife a few hours later. He created Adam in His image and gave him the mandate to establish dominion over nature. Whatever you do, should be done for the glory of God. #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/zrVx30WnRv — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 29, 2022