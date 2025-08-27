Thousands die yearly due to poor emergency response - experts

Health experts in Uganda are sounding the alarm, warning that the country continues to lose thousands of people each year due to poor response to accidents and medical emergencies.

They are calling for urgent investment in emergency care training and awareness to address this growing concern.

Dr. Ignatius Asasira, a specialist in emergency care, emphasised the importance of basic knowledge of emergency response among Ugandans.

"We need to train Ugandans and East Africans about what emergency care is and how big the burden is," he said. "If a major traffic crash happened along Kampala highway today, the likelihood that the first 10 people at the scene would have no training in first aid and emergency response is high."

Dr. Asasira stressed that emergency care spans both pre-hospital and hospital services, and that survival chances are largely determined by what happens at the scene and on the way to the facility.

"When taken in the hospital, doctors, nurses, and physicians take over advanced treatment, but survival chances are largely determined by what happens at the scene and on the way to the facility," he said.

According to the Emergency Care Systems report, Uganda registered 133,935 emergency cases in 2023, with 35.8 per cent of these cases leading to admissions for further treatment and observation, 2.1 per cent resulting in death, and 17 per cent of the cases documented being trauma and injuries.

Despite the gaps in Uganda's emergency healthcare system, including inadequate ambulances, poorly equipped facilities, and limited number of trained first responders, the country has made some progress. Recently, Uganda launched Celox gauze and Celox Rapid, advanced hemostatic dressings engineered to swiftly stop life-threatening bleeding.

Mr. Ibrahim Asiku, a pharmacist with Silverbacks Pharmacy, described the products as a "life-saving game changer" in emergency care.

"Celox products are very key in management of bleeding in any case of trauma," he said. "It works within the first one minute to at most three minutes to stop bleeding, so it helps to improve survival rates for our patients who have gone through accidents of all kinds."

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, called for coordinated action across ministries and agencies to address the country's high road traffic injury burden.

She emphasised the need for sidewalks, wider roads with ambulance lanes, strict enforcement of traffic and road safety regulations, improved driver testing, and better road user behavior.

Dr. Atwine also underscored the role of research in driving policy reform, urging universities to produce actionable evidence that can inform national strategies.



