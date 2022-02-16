Prime

Thousands of suspects in Bugisu escape to Kenya to evade arrest

Ms Robina Kharunda, a victim of gender violence during a press conference with human right activists in Mbale City last week. Ms Kharunda takes care of her family after her husband abandoned her. PHOTO | PHOEBE  MASONGOLE

By  Phoebe Masongole

What you need to know:

  • The situation has caused untold suffering in some of the families as children are abandoned and partners of the suspects burdened by responsibilities.

Authorities in the border districts of Bugisu Sub-region are stuck with thousands of unsolved gender-based violence (GBV) cases after the accused persons fled to Kenya.

