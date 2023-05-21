Threatened family values call for a fight - Janet

The First lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has acknowledged the threats facing the traditional family in the world calling celebration on the standing family values and fight for the values to remain if the real family is to stand the test of time.

Presiding over the Silver jubilee marriage celebrations for the South Ankole Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe and his wife Lillian at Kyamate secondary school in Ntungamo Municipality, Ms Museveni who doubles as the minister for education said with many forces in the world against the traditional family, any successful marriage that has stood the test of time need to be celebrated.

“In these days the family is under a great attack. There are nations that are debating whether the family as we know it means anything anymore, or whether it’s an outdated institution. There are nations across this globe we all share whose percentage has gone very low that believe in family. The traditional family and the fact that the children, the human family that brings out the children, that takes care of the children, that’s not important anymore they say and confirm and they strive to make the family look outdated and they threaten that they lose all the money they have, and they have a lot of it. That they will fight the family, that they will fight marriages to ensure that marriages will die away and separate,” Ms Museveni said.

The First Lady said those remaining faithful to their partners and believing in family must celebrate but still fight on to keep up the family.

“There is a reason for us to come together to celebrate the family because by God’s grace we still believe in the family, in the human family because it’s God’s idea. And also know that it’s worthwhile to fight for the family to stand and remain as God planned it to be,” Ms Museveni said.

She asked the bishop and his wife to strengthen their marriage on the Lord Jesus if they want it to stand for more generations.