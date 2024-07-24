Three activists arrested, remanded over anti-graft protests

Three civil society activists were arrested on Wednesday and subsequently remanded over their alleged involvement in anti-corruption protests held in Kampala the previous day.

Ruth Nalunkuma, Abigail Kalenda, and Denis Pato, all affiliated with the youth-focused organization Vijana Corps, were apprehended at Eliana Hotel in Ntinda as they prepared to address the media about the protests.

The trio was charged with unlawful assembly at City Hall Court and remanded until Thursday morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrests but declined to provide further details.

“I don’t have much information but what I know there three people who were arrested and briefly kept at Kira Road Police Station,” he said.

They were subsequently charged with unlawful assembly contrary to sections 61 and 62 of the Penal Code Act at City Hall Court on Wednesday evening. The charge sheet alleges that the three, along with others, conducted themselves in a manner that caused reasonable fear of a breach of peace.

Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura, who was present at court to stand surety, confirmed that the case was adjourned due to the late hour. The activists were remanded until Thursday morning.

The arrests come on the heels of the detention of 53 other individuals who participated in the anti-corruption demonstrations on Tuesday. These individuals were charged with common nuisance at Buganda Road and Nakawa Chief Magistrate Courts and remanded to Luzira Prison until July 30, August 5, and August 6.

The protests were sparked by allegations of corruption against Parliament, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.