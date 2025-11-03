Three arrested over exam bribery as PLE kicks off

The 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) kicked off across Uganda today under heightened security and vigilance from the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) following the arrest of three suspects in Lira City for allegedly attempting to bribe an examination scout.

According to Uneb Principal Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the suspects, a school director, a former teacher at the same school, and another teacher from a different school, were arrested after they allegedly tried to influence the scout assigned to supervise PLE in Oyam District.

“The three suspects were arrested at Garden Hotel in Lira City after attempting to offer a bribe of Shs1 million to a UNEB scout in exchange for assistance during the examinations,” Ms Kalule said.

“Police recovered the money, which has since been exhibited as evidence,” she added. Ms Kalule said the suspects are being investigated under Section 26(1)(g) of the UNEB Act, Cap 259, which provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of Shs20 million, or both upon conviction.

Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo has cautioned all those involved in the conduct of the exams to uphold integrity and avoid malpractice.

“We urge everyone to maintain the highest standards of integrity. Anyone caught aiding or abetting malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted, regardless of their position,” he warned. This year, a total of 817,885 candidates have registered for PLE, up from 797,444 in 2024, a 2.5 percent increase.

The candidates are drawn from 16,140 examination centres across the country and will sit Mathematics and Social Studies today, followed by Integrated Science and English tomorrow. According to Uneb statistics, 389,529 candidates (48 percent) are male, while 428,356 (52 percent) are female.

Of these, 522,039 candidates (64 percent) are funded under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, while 295,846 (36 percent) are privately sponsored.

Among the registered candidates are 61 inmates from Upper Prison School, Luzira, including 54 males and seven females. Uneb said 3,644 candidates with special needs will receive additional support during the examinations.

“We have made the necessary arrangements to provide braille question papers and answer sheets for 33 blind candidates, large print papers for 620 with low vision, and sign language interpreters for 300 deaf candidates,” Mr Odongo said.

He added that 1,318 learners with dyslexia or severe physical impairments will be assisted by transcribers, and all special needs candidates will get 45 extra minutes per paper. A total of 1,505 support personnel have been deployed to assist them.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, Uneb has deployed 59,890 field personnel nationwide. These include district monitors, scouts, chief invigilators, invigilators, and security officers tasked with overseeing the examinations, protecting candidates, and safeguarding materials.

Mr Odongo noted that field management of the PLE is a joint effort between Uneb and local governments.

“The Board calls upon Chief Administrative Officers to promptly process and release funds, oversee the distribution of papers, ensure prompt payments to invigilators, and clamp down on malpractice,” he said.

He also warned against fraudulent online activities, saying some individuals have been collecting money on social media under the guise of leaking PLE papers.

“Security agencies have arrested some of these, while others are on the run. Anyone found circulating fake papers will face prosecution under Section 25 of the Uneb Act, which provides for up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Shs40 million, or both,” he cautioned.