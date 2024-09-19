Three arrested over murder of ex-Bobi Wine photographer’s father

Greater Bushenyi Police Region police spokesperson Martial Tumusiime said the prime suspect is among those arrested.



“The prime suspect has been arrested. The investigations are still ongoing to also recover the stolen items,” Senior Superintendent of Police Tumusiime said on Thursday.



According to police, residents found the body of Tabandama on the floor- tied with a wire around his legs in his at around 7am. Police say blood was oozing from his nose and mouth.



Tumusiime said a flat TV screen, his mobile phone and other items had been robbed.



Police used its canine dogs to sniff the scent of the killer, and it led them to one of the deceased’s workers, who was arrested. The deceased’s other workers were arrested to help the police in the investigations.



Natumanya, who early this year announced that he had left his role as Bobi Wine’s photographer, said his father could have been killed while having dinner in the living room.



“…My dad was murdered as he was having his dinner at home in the living room (his food and juice were found there) and this is usually when he was watching TV West news that starts at 8pm,” Natumanya wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.



He said the police arrived at the scene three hours late after they had been informed of an allegation the area police spokesman denies.



According to the police, they arrived at the scene in less than 15 minutes after they received a call from the residents.