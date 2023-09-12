Three arrested over unlawful assembly in Kampala 

Three suspects are in custody at Kampala Central and Jinja Road Police stations on allegations of unlawful assembly linked to a fatal accident that led to the death of a boda boda rider along 8th Street in Kampala on Tuesday morning.

According to Mr Luke Oweyesigyire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area, two of the suspects,Mr Stephen Komakech and a one Byamukama, are currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station, while the third suspect is being held at Jinja Road Police.

"It has been reported that a large group of unidentified boda boda riders, numbering over 100, unlawfully assembled and blocked off multiple roads, including Jinja Road, Kampala Road, Yusuf Luke Road and Mukwano Road. Subsequently, they engaged in pelting stones towards traffic officers who were managing the junction near Jinja Road traffic lights," Mr Oweyesigyire said in the September 12 statement.

"In response to this situation, the police swiftly intervened, resulting in the arrest of three individuals at the scene. Upon investigations, the incident has been linked to a fatal accident that occurred earlier around 8:50 am along 8th Street," he added.

He further revealed that Kabalagala Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident which involved a motorcycle bearing registration UFP 327T, ridden by the victim, Mr. Steven Kimbowa and a Hino with registration UBG 834 M , owned by Homelkin company.

"The driver, identified as Emmy Atuhaire initially left the scene but was subsequently apprehended by Kabalagala Police and he has provided his statement regarding the events leading up to the accident," Mr Oweyesigyire said.

He added: "The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. We urge all parties involved to remain calm during this process."

The body of the victim, Mr Kimbowa, was taken to City Mortuary for postmortem examination and traffic flow in the affected areas were normalised according to police.

However, eyewitnesses at the scene earlier told Monitor that the victim was knocked dead as he tried to break free from police officers and KCCA enforcement team who wanted to impound his motorcycle. Police could not confirm these allegations by press time.

But Mr Oweyesigyire noted that further details about the incident will be shared as soon as additional information is available.

According to the latest police statistics, at least 2, 042 people have died in road crashes in the first half of this year which is an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the 1, 994 people who died in road crashes in the first six months of 2022.