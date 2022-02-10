Three Arua Hospital staff arrested over theft of X-ray components

The West Nile Region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia identified the suspects as Billington Abila, a radiographer, Alex Okello, and Benard Olul who are storekeepers. Photo | File

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • The West Nile Region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia identified the suspects as Billington Abila, a radiographer, Alex Okello, and Benard Olul who are storekeepers.

The Police in Arua City have arrested three staff of Arua Regional Referral Hospital over alleged theft of digital x-ray machine components.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.