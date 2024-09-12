Three bailed after nude anti-corruption protest at parliament

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to three anti-corruption protestors who staged a nude protest at Parliament earlier this month.

The trio was on Thursday granted a noncash bond of Shs1 million by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, after spending ten days on remand.

Norah Kobusingye, Praise Aloikin Opoloje and Kemitoma Kyenzibo were arrested near Parliament as they attempted to march calling for the resignation of Speaker Anita Among.

They have since denied the offence of common nuisance as slapped against them by the state in reference to section 148 (1) of the Penal Code Act.

While granting them bail, Kayiizi held that the offence against the trio is bailable.

“Considering the nature of the offence, the fact that two the accused persons are students who are currently missing classes and further considering that they have substantial sureties, this court hereby grants the accused persons bail on the following conditions; each of the accused person shall execute a bond of Shs1m noncash while the sureties shall each execute a noncash court bond of Shs2 million,” Kayiizi held before adjourning the case to October 1.

One of the accused, Kobusingye, is a BCom student at Makerere University while the other two are students of law at the same university.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told court that inquiries in their case were complete.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution states that Kobusinye, Aloikin and Kyenzibo and others still at large on September 2, 2024, at Parliamentary Avenue, Kampala, held a procession in the middle of the road while half naked and with writings on their bodies, an act not authorized by law- thereby causing annoyance or obstruction or inconvenience to the public in the exercise of common rights.

Before they were held, the three braless young adult female protestors, who appeared almost totally naked- and their breasts painted with colors of the Ugandan flag, held placards condemning corruption and demanding the resignation of Among.