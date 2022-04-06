Three bodies retrieved from L.Victoria, three missing after boat accident 

Ssezibwa Regional Marine Police has together with residents of Buvuma and Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe District have recovered the bodies of three of the six people who drowned in Lake Victoria when their boat capsized on the weekend.

The deceased have been identified as Geoffrey Kumutya, 35, a resident of Kiyindi, Godfrey Maveya, a gospel preacher and Fred Walwasi, a boat porter. The bodies of Vicent Lumu, also a gospel preacher, Deo Mutebi, a porter on the boat and the operator, Benon Twijukye commonly known by locals as Kanyankore are still missing.

The victims left Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe District at around 6pm on Sunday while sailing to Bwema sub-county on a passenger boat that was loaded with stone aggregates for making concrete.

Mr Godfrey Luiga, the Ssezibwa Marine Police Commander, says that the bodies were recovered from Busagazi in Bwema Sub County in Buvuma District. Luiga notes that the search is still on to find the bodies of the other missing persons and the boat wreckage.

Amir Kiggundu, the Kiyindi town councillor who is also part of the search team, says that they are still trying their best to locate the boat.