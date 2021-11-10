Prime

Three charged over theft of NSSF land

A man stands in a graveyard on the land land that now belongs to NSSF.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The three are part of the bigger group of 10, including government officials, accused of illegally parcelling out the land in Lubowa.

Court has charged and remanded three people to Kitalya prison in connection with the alleged stealing of a prime chuck of land in Lubowa belonging to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

