Three charged over theft of NSSF land

Court has charged and remanded three people to Kitalya prison in connection with the alleged stealing of a prime chuck of land in Lubowa belonging to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The three accused persons are part of the bigger group of 10 people, including government officials, who are accused of illegally parcelling out the said land near Kampala.

The charged suspects are Mr Mohammed Lubowa, 48, a resident of Ndejje Rubugumu, Makindye Division; Mr Moses Bogere, 51, a resident of Seguku, Entebbe Road; and Mr Patrick Onyango, 39, a surveyor and resident of Namugongo Ward in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The trio denied the charges before Makindye court last Friday before being sent on remand at Kitalya prison.

Court has since issued criminal summons for their seven co-accused who are still at large.

According to the charge sheet presented to court, the group is accused of forging an application for conversion from customary tenure to freehold tenure in respect of the NSSF land comprised of Block 269 Plot 1322 at Lubowa.

This allegedly happened on February 25, 2015.

Charges

In count two, Mr Lubowa, Mr Bogere and others still at large are accused of knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document, which included a conversion from customary tenure to freehold tenure over the aforementioned land in 2019 at the office of the registrar of titles, Wakiso District.



Under count three, the prosecution alleges that Mr Lubowa, Mr Bogere and others in 2019, at the registrar of titles in Wakiso District willfully procured themselves registration on a certificate of title for land comprised of Block 269 plots, 3234, 3236, 3237, 3238, 3239, and 3240 at Lubowa, pretending that they owned it.

Between 2003 and 2018, NSSF acquired about 600 acres of land at Lubowa on Entebbe Road in Wakiso District. It is comprised in Kyadondo Block 269 and parceled into 109 separate freehold plots.

The Fund acquired part of the land by way of a debt swap from National Housing and Construction Company Limited (NHCC), and the rest through outright purchase from Uganda Holdings Limited (Mitchell Cotts) and Mr Peter Emusugut.

NSSF is the legally registered proprietor of the land.

The Fund plans to develop a housing estate comprising 2,741 housing units and related amenities on the land.

About the land

Acquisition

