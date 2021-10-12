Three children burnt to death in Namisindwa house fires

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Namisindwa District are investigating circumstances under which three children were burnt to death in two separate house fires within two days in the same area.

Two siblings were burnt to death in Bumuleki Village, Bubutu Sub-county in Namisindwa District on Sunday.

The decesead were identified as Brighton Wandulu, 6, and Blessing Mukite, 3, both children of Mr Robert Wamaluku.

An eyewitnesses, said the fire started at midnight.

"We rushed to the house only to find the door locked from outside. By the time, we could see flames through the windows and so we struggled to break the door so as to extinguish it. Our colleagues were calling police fire brigade for help but it was already late," Ms Irene Nafuna narrated.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said they had started investigating the actual cause of the fire amidst allegations that it could have started from a burning candle.

"The children were burnt to death while in the house of their grandmother called Mary Nandutu who had left them alone in her house. It is not yet clear where the she had gone at that awkward time but we are looking for her to help us with the investigation," Mr Taitika said.

Meanwhile, Police in Namisindwa District is also hunting for a mother who left her three months old baby indoors and died in house fire on Monday. Police identified the deceased infant as Robina Misheru.

"The mother of the baby, Ms Sipora Namutebi was allegedly cooking beans on a charcoal stove and went out to a trading centre to buy some drugs for another sick child. She allegedly left the door closed and she was at the same time boiling beans. That when she returned home only to find the house on fire and efforts to save the life of the deceased was fruitless,’’ Mr Taitika said.

He said both the mother and the father are still at large but police has opened a case under file Namisindwa CRB 342/2021.

Bodies of the three deceased children were all at Mbale City Mortuary by press time.

