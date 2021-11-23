Three children drown in Nakasongola dam

Water dams that serve both the animals and humans are becoming a death trap in parts of Nakasongola District after the latest drowning incident that claimed the lives of three children at Kimole village in Lwampanga Sub County.

The three children identified by Police as Davin Ssebijj,7, Bonny Kato,10, and Benon Wasswa,10, that drowned on Sunday had reportedly used a floating piece of timber to maneuver through the flooded dam.

Mr Benon Mbowa, the area LC1 Chairperson said that the three children were part of a group of seven children that had gone swimming at the water dam.

“They were playing in deep waters at the dam when they drowned. It is unfortunate that we lost them,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Henry Muwanguzi explains that the seven children had earlier been chased at one of the community water sources where they had tried to play in the water.

“The seven children later relocated to another dam for swimming. Three children first tried out their luck using an abandoned piece of wood to maneuver through the water as the other four children watched. When they disappeared, the other three ran back home to inform the adults,” he explains.

The deceased twin brothers were pupils at Kisalizi Primary School in Primary.

“At this time when the children are out of school, they take time to swim and play at the water dams among other water bodies. Unfortunately, the parents of these children were not aware of the movements of these children. Some children go fishing on Lake Kyoga. It is unfortunate that we have lost these young children,” Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola LC5 Chairperson, told the Daily Monitor in an interview.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Isah Semwogere, urged parents to take responsibility for their respective children.