Three children drown in Nakasongola dam

Children fetch water at Wabbale dam located in Nakasongola Town Council. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Benon Mbowa, the area LC1 Chairperson said that the three children were part of a group of seven children that had gone swimming at the water dam.

Water dams that serve both the animals and humans are becoming a death trap in parts of Nakasongola District after the latest drowning incident that claimed the lives of three children at Kimole village in Lwampanga Sub County.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.